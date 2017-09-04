Green Bay Packers Vs. Seattle Seahawks: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 1 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are set for a major showdown with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks to open each teams 2017 NFL schedule. It is a matchup that is highly anticipated and should end up being one of the best games in Week 1.

There has been an ongoing rivalry between these two teams over the past few years. Green Bay won last season by a final score of 38-10 in Week 1. Seattle will be heading into Lambeau Field looking to knock the Packers off and prove that they are once again a serious contender in the NFC.

Needless to say, with a game this big, there are quite a few differing opinions on what fans should expect. At this point in time, this matchup is hard to predict, to say the least.

Many believe that the Packers are a better team on paper. Green Bay is viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, while the Seahawks still have a few questions that need to be answered. Defensively, the Seahawks are a much better team, as has been the case in recent years.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers vs. Seahawks Week 1 matchup?

2016: Led NFL with 40 TD passes Will Aaron Rodgers throw 40 TDs again in 2017?@NFLTotalAccess ????: https://t.co/sswHfgjZn0 pic.twitter.com/1nBCCgfcxw — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 4, 2017

Aaron Rodgers Throws for 300 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Against a strong Seattle defense, this prediction is bold. Rodgers has gotten off to slow starts each of the last two seasons, but that will not happen this year. He will throw for at least 300 yards and four touchdowns to open the season for the Packers and prove that he is still the best quarterback in the league.

Seattle Limits Green Bay to 75 Rushing Yards

One of Green Bay’s biggest question marks is in the backfield. Ty Montgomery is their starting running back after converting from wide receiver and the Seahawks will not allow him to get going early. Seattle will hold the Packers to 75 rushing yards or fewer and will put all the pressure on Rodgers.

The Road to Super Bowl 52: Game week at Lambeau, Seahawks vs. Packers this Sunday at 1:25 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/L18Sqr84dQ — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 4, 2017

Green Bay’s Defense Forces Three Turnovers

Last season, the Packers had quite a few holes in their defense. Ted Thompson went out and made some additions in the draft and signed Ahmad Brooks last week. Green Bay will start strong on the defensive side of the football and will force at least three Seahawks’ turnovers.

Green Bay Comes Through with a Narrow Victory

Rounding out the predictions for this week’s matchup, the Packers will find a way to open the season with a win. Seattle is not going to go down easily, but Green Bay will squeeze out the victory. While the Packers will win, this will be a must-watch game for any football fan.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers or Seattle Seahawks will win this Week 1 matchup? What are your final score predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Joe Mahoney/AP Images]