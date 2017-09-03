Jon Jones Is A Fraud [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Nicholas Wyatt and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jon Jones is the greatest mixed martial artist to ever step inside of the octagon. At least, he made us all believe that.

The Honda Center, Anaheim, California: The crowd is roaring. The air is thick. Screams of joy fill the arena, as Jon Jones hoists his title in the air. He is vindicated. Daniel Cormier, his only rival, lies crumpled on the canvas.

For Jones, this is the end of a long journey to redemption. The problems of the past don’t matter anymore. He overcame. He’s not the same man who was in an accident with a pregnant woman and fled the scene. He’s not hooked on cocaine anymore. He’s changed. The king has reclaimed his throne, and, at the moment, there’s no end to his reign in sight.

The end came abruptly. On August 23, the UFC released a statement confirming Jones had tested positive for the steroid turinabol the day before his fight at UFC 214. But then, Bleacher Report reported Jones had passed a blood test taken the day after the fight, shrouding the situation in confusion and sending the MMA world into a state of rampant speculation. Let’s set the record straight.

Jon did, in fact, fail a USADA urine test the day before UFC 214. USADA recently started testing for turinabol in their urine tests, but they do not check for it in their blood tests, a fact confirmed by MMAJunkie. That’s why Jones was able to pass the blood test but not the urine test. It does not mean that he didn’t have the steroid in his system. He did.

This is the first time he has tested positive for turinabol, but, according to sources close to Brendan Schaub, it’s likely Jones has been taking steroids his entire career. Jon has ties to the power lifting community, and in that community, there is a prevalent steroid called mibolerone (MIB). This steroid has a half-life of only a few hours. Meaning, it is possible to take the drug before a fight and have it out of your system by the time of the post-fight drug test.

Unlike most steroids, it does not aid in recovery. Instead, it gives the user an extreme burst of strength and aggression. If there was ever a real-life equivalent to the drug Bane uses in the Batman comics, it’s mibolerone.

MIB is impossible to obtain legally and is sold exclusively on the black market. Athletes who take pure mibolerone never get caught. Due to its nature as an illegal substance, however, MIB often comes in tainted forms. In Jon’s case, it was tainted with turinabol.

No one knows how long Jon has been taking this drug, but his usage could go all the way back to the beginning of his UFC career. It explains why he looks invincible, never seeming tired or hurt and always pressing forward.

What we do know is Jon Jones has failed three out of four drug tests in the USDA era. Apparently, Jon needs drugs to perform at a high level. Therefore, he isn’t the greatest of all time. He’s just a fraud.

