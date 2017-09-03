What To Watch On TV This September [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

September is here and that means it’s time for new television shows, series finales, and season premiers. The following is a list of top shows to watch out for this month. If you’re looking for something to watch this month, you’re bound to find something in the listing below.

September first opened the month with the return of the Netflix series Narcos for its third season. You can catch up with the series on Netflix. Also, the SyFy series Killjoys had their third season finale. You can find Killjoys on demand with the SyFy app.

September third features two big finales. First is the finale for the Showtime series Twin Peaks. There will be a two-hour finale that begins at 8 p.m. across Showtime networks. The Starz series Power also airs its season four finale on Sept. 3.

The British dramedy Loaded was picked up by AMC and airs its first season finale on Monday, September 4. The TNT series Will also airs its first season finale on Monday.

Tuesday, September 5, 2017, is an important day for American Horror Story fans. Season 7 premieres on the FX network at 10 p.m. ET. The USA network will air the season finale of the Ryan Phillippe series Shooter also at 10 p.m.

September 10 brings the Elisabeth Moss British Drama Top of the Lake to the U.S. for its second season. Season two will air on the Sundance channel and conclude on September 12. Also premiering on September 12 is Hulu’s final season of The Mindy Project.

On September 18, 2017, Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC for Season 25. You can watch the Dancing with the Stars premiere from 8:00-10:01 p.m.ET.

Wednesday, September 20, will be two highly watched finales The first is the NBC America’s Got Talent finale as well as the finale to the USA thriller The Sinner.

On September 22, 2017, the Netflix series Fuller House returns for its third season. On the same day, Transparent season four also returns to Amazon.

Beginning September 25, network channels will see the return of many popular series and new season premieres. The NBC smash hit This Is Us returns on September 26 along with The Mick, Lethal Weapon, Law and Order True Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS, and NCIS-New Orleans.

Are you looking forward to any of the shows returning to television in September?

