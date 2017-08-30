‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Predictions: Week 3 – Who Goes Home? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Todd Betzold and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The final week of quarterfinals on America’s Got Talent 2017 comes to an end tonight on NBC, as Tyra Banks will announce the final seven acts moving on to the semifinals. The judges on America’s Got Talent Season 12 were praising how strong the competition was last night, so will it make for a difficult elimination tonight? We find out tonight on the AGT results, but for now, check out my America’s Got Talent 2017 predictions below.

Last night on America’s Got Talent Season 12, we saw the final 12 acts take the stage. While the judges were praising them all and commenting on how strong the competition was, did anyone else feel the same way as them? I know they are paid to say nice things, but I was not overwhelmed by too many of these acts. They just seemed to be boring and disappointing as the night went on (and we had that awkward act when Mel B tried to murder Simon Cowell)!

The murder did not happen, but the massacre was already happening around us. I seriously watched the show and did not see one contestant who could win this entire season, and I feel like I am not alone there with that thinking.

RETWEET NOW if you're loving this flamenco fierceness on @agt! pic.twitter.com/2Fnprj7u1v — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 29, 2017

With that being said, seven of these acts on America’s Got Talent 2017 will be moving on to the semifinals tonight. After some thought (and looking at the total number of views on the AGT YouTube videos for these acts), here are my predictions for tonight.

DaNell Daymon & Greater Works

Diavolo

Kechi

Chase Goehring

Angelina Green

Oscar Hernandez

Oskar & Gaspar

To be honest, there are usually a couple videos that have some great numbers. The views don’t seem as high this week, so I am thinking that the rest of America was disappointed in them, as well.

I was torn on a lot of these acts, but that is the list I came up with. I did really enjoy Diavolo, so I am hoping they definitely make it through. With those seven acts moving on, these would be the five acts eliminated tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017.

Junior & Emily Alabi

Final Draft

Colin Cloud

Mike Yung

Sara & Hero

Who do you think goes home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]