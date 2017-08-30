Chris Martin And Coldplay Perform Hurricane Harvey Tribute To Houston, Not Everyone Is Impressed [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Chris Martin and Coldplay were forced to cancel a show in Houston last Friday, as Hurricane Harvey prepared to unleash its fury on Texas. As reported by Ace Showbiz, Coldplay, and a host of other artists, canceled shows in Houston as Harvey approached. The British band said that Harvey would put “fans safety at risk,” and as a result, they canceled the show. It is not yet known whether Coldplay will be able to reschedule the show when the situation in Houston improves. As things stand, who knows when Houston will be ready to host rock concerts again.

Celebrities are rarely slow when it comes to sharing their thoughts on disasters, and Hurricane Harvey is a disaster of epic proportions. With Harvey still dumping record rainfall on Houston, with thousands made homeless, and with the danger to life still present, Coldplay chose a concert in Miami to play a new song as a tribute to Houston.

Coldplay’s singer, Chris Martin, told the crowd in Miami that the new song, titled “Houston” would never be played again.

“We’ll never play this again. It’s a one-off and it’s called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

Many would view Coldplay’s action as a touching tribute to Houston, but it seems that not everyone agrees. The Daily Beast has roasted Martin and Coldplay, saying that the band has unleashed “a man-made disaster in response to Hurricane Harvey.” They claim that the best thing about Coldplay’s “Houston” is the fact that they will never play it again, and that the country vibe of the song makes them sound like Elvis Presley impersonators. Ouch!

Houston Culture Map was rather more forgiving of Coldplay’s Houston tribute, saying that they hope that Coldplay will perform the song once more, hopefully when the band reschedules their Houston concert.

Chris Martin wrote the song during the break in Coldplay’s schedule, caused by the cancellation of the Houston show, and most would agree that his heart is in the right place. The more cynical argue that Houston and Texas need much more support, by way of financial aid, and suggest that Martin and Coldplay would help the people of Houston more by making a sizeable charitable donation to help the people of Houston get their lives back together when Hurricane Harvey finally moves on.

