NoHotchNoWatch Tweets For Texas Hurricane Relief In Honor Of Thomas Gibson This Wednesday Night [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

In Texas, hurricane relief funds are being put to good use. The Salvation Army is preparing meals to supply the various shelters. Volunteers are pouring into Texas from all over the United States to help the flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Thomas Gibson fans at #NoHotchNoWatch are helping out too, doing what they are best at, tweeting loud and strong. This time they are using their tweets to ask for donations for the Texas Hurricane relief efforts.

This is only the beginning of a hard road back for Texas hurricane survivors. Hurricane relief will take many forms moment by moment, but this is America and heroism is in no short supply in Texas this week according to the New York Daily News.

“America responds with heroism and heart, not least the civilians who responded to local officials’ calls to pilot kayaks, rafts, canoes, anything that could serve to pluck the stranded to safety before sundown Sunday.”

The Salvation army reminded the public in a statement on Sunday, quoted in the Corsicana Daily Sun, that the Salvation Army is in this hurricane relief effort “for the long haul, which could last months.” The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s administrator Brock Long isn’t even that optimistic, saying the damage in Texas will take “years of recovery efforts,” according to the New York Daily News.

That’s why #NoHotchNoWatch is devoting their Wednesday night twitter fest this week to fundraising for Texas and raising awareness for the hurricane relief efforts, the needs, and where to give. The group meets on Twitter, Wednesday at 10 p.m. however, the group has decided to start using their two new hashtags earlier to promote the relief efforts, because the people of Texas need help now.

The special Texas hurricane relief twitter fest will use the hashtags #ThomasGibsonTexas and #HelpHarveyVictims. The group has agreed to drop the #NoHotchNoWatch hashtag for the night. This is about helping the people of Texas, and the tremendous hurricane relief efforts now underway.

San Antonio, Texas is home to Thomas Gibson. Though Thomas was born in Charleston South Carolina, Gibson’s permanent residence is now in Texas. Gibson tweeted before the hurricane made landfall, letting fans know that he and his dog Hazel were at home, awaiting Hurricane Harvey. Thomas Gibson also posted this on Instagram.

Hazel is Hurricane Harvey ready, and the rest of us are following her orders…! A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Though Thomas Gibson came through the hurricane just fine and has been retweeting helpful hurricane relief links as well, #NoHotchNoWatch wants to help all Texans find safety in the midst of what is likely one of the worst natural disasters in American history. Thomas Gibson fans intend to raise funds for Texas and also donate to the hurricane relief efforts.

It’s not about protests this week. It’s about helping out. The #ThomasGibsonsTexas still gets our message out. 😀

I donated! And Don’t forget it’s not just the humans who need help… Pet’s do too… #HelpHarveyVictims #ThomasGibsonsTexas — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) August 29, 2017

To Euro #NHNW tweeters the hashtags are…#HelpHarveyVictims #ThomasGibsonsTexas And please tweet all support for donations with those — Rene (@PackCMBucky) August 29, 2017

The heading of the official poster for the #NoHotchNoWatch Wednesday night Twitter fundraiser for Texas reads as follows.

“#ThomasGibsonTexas: This week’s party is all about helping so if you can, please donate in honor of our favorite Texan transplant to Harvey Relief”

#NoHotchNoWatch has listed the following Texas hurricane relief efforts and asks that donations be made in honor of Thomas Gibson.

General Relief:

American Red Cross – Text HARVEY 90999

Salvation Army USA – Text STORM to 51555

Team Rubicon USA – teamrubiconusa.org

Food Banks:

Houston – houstonfoodbank.org

San Antonio – safoodbank.org

Galveston County- galvestoncountyfoodbank.org

Corpus Christi – foodbankcc.com

Specific Needs:

Texas Diaper Bank – texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – dricollchildrens.org

Portlight for Disabled – portlight.org

Pets:

Humane Society North Texas – hsnt.org/donate

Austin Pets Alive –austinpetsalive.org

SPCS of Texas – spca.org/give

The Texas hurricane relief efforts are only beginning. Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States, is experiencing flooding of epic proportions, even in the downtown area. Rain continues to fall worsening the already catastrophic situation.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Thomas Gibson Sees Eclipse In Charleston And Prepares For Harvey In San Antonio In The Same Week [Opinion]

Destruction In Texas: Hurricane, Flooding, Earthquake, Tornadoes, Massive Sinkhole, And Gators All In One Week

Help Texas hurricane relief efforts, by donating or tweeting alongside #NoHotchNoWatch.

[Featured Image by LM Otero/AP Images]