Hillary Clinton Making You Pay Dearly For ‘What Happened’ By Selling Pricey Tickets For Book Tour? [Opinion]

Hillary Clinton just can’t let it go. She is slated to visit the states that didn’t vote for her in the presidential election to offer up her literary work so they can read for themselves What Happened. The former presidential candidate is planning to do this as part of her book tour. Not only is she going to tell them how this happened, she is going to make them pay for What Happened in more ways than one!

While the name of the book is titled What Happened and the crowd will need to pay an unknown price to purchase the book, they also have to pay to get in to see her attempt to sell them this book. It is probably safe to say that the states in which she lost the election already know What Happened, as they were in on the loss. They didn’t vote her in, that’s really What Happened. She doesn’t need to rehash this again for them.

This book tour, which is a way for Hillary to sell her book, is going to cost you money to hear her sales pitch…. really. In New York, you’ll have to pay $125 to get in to see Hillary try to entice you to buy the book. Folks in Canada will have a chance to empty their bank books so they can attend a “meet and greet” with Hillary. This gives her a chance at selling this book on a one-on-one basis, but it is going to cost our neighbors to the north a few thousand bucks each.

Her book tour is bringing her to states that she believed were a sure thing for her when it came to the vote in the 2016 election, according to the Washington Examiner. Does she really believe folks who wouldn’t vote for her will pay an exorbitant amount of money to see her try to sell them a book? Stranger things have happened and after all, some folks in the states where she lost did vote for her. There just wasn’t enough of them to push her through to a win.

If you caught the audio clip of Hillary reading excerpts from this new book of hers, which has been played on many of the news shows, then you caught the tone of her voice while reciting her own words about Trump. She said he made her “skin crawl” because he was “breathing down her neck” at one of the debates where the two squared off.

She asked a question in that book on what she was supposed to do with Trump coming up behind her and standing in such close proximity on that stage. Should she have looked Trump in the eye and said: “Back up you creep?” She conveyed that is what she wanted to say to Trump up on that stage but didn’t, according to the Telegraph.

This new book of Hillary’s seems to contain all her woes and it also seems to point the finger at the people she blames for those woes, according to what is know about it so far. Now that she is planning to visit the states that let her down, you have to wonder if there is some kind of method in this madness.

She will mark her one year anniversary of losing in Wisconsin by visiting the state to tell them What Happened. She is due there on November 9, which is a year and a day after they turned her down in the voting booths. She will visit Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, not only to tell them What Happened but to entice them to purchase her thoughts about just What Happened.

Hillary will kick off this book tour attempting to entice the people of Washington D.C. to buy her account on What Happened in the voting booths across the country. They’ve heard it so many times before that they could probably lip sync along with her at any book readings she offers.

This isn’t going to be a cheap date, to go see Hillary try to sell you her book. According to the Chicago Tribune, the tickets to get in to see Hillary promote her thoughts will set you back $125 a piece. This is in New York where that same amount of money will get you in to see a decent Broadway show.

In Toronto, when Hillary stops by to entice our neighbors to the north to buy a book, they have a ticket option of $2,400 in U.S. dollars. This gets the bearer of this pricey ticket a “meet and greet” with the former first lady, former Secretary of State, and the losing candidate of 2016.

The same “meet and greet events’ are planned at other stops in the U.S. for about the same price. It seems the tickets to go watch Hillary try to sell you her book are cheaper in D.C. than other places. They range between $55 and $75 for the honor. Why is she treading softly on the wallets of her former comrades?

The nation has already heard her perception on Trump “looming” behind her on the stage at that Republican debate. Although many social media users seem to remember Hillary walking in front of Trump as she paced back and forth on the stage. That is not how she sees it. Hillary wrote about Trump standing in back of her on the stage.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?

“Do you stay calm; keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep, get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.'”

Clinton’s memoir is set to be up for grabs starting on September 12.

