Seattle Seahawks Should Trade For Dolphins’ WR Jarvis Landry [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Jarvis Landry has been one of the biggest stars in the NFL at the wide receiver position over the last couple years. He has become the Miami Dolphins’ face of the franchise, but unfortunately, things could be coming to an end in Miami. As Landry gets set to hit the open free agency market next offseason, the Dolphins could be considering trading their star receiver.

According to a report from NFL reporter Michael Lombardi, the Dolphins will seriously listen to trade offers for Landry.

Said this on my GM Street podcast @RingerPodcasts in May. Miami will listen to offers on Jarvis Landry and seriously listen. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 27, 2017

Needless to say, having a star receiver become available could make quite a few teams throw offers at the Dolphins. Landry may be a bit undersized and be a slot receiver for the most part, but the impact he can make on an offense is obvious.

Last season with the Dolphins, Landry ended up catching 94 passes for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. He was the top target in Miami, although that may not be the case this season with new quarterback Jay Cutler. Some within the NFL media believe that wide receiver DeVante Parker will take over as Cutler’s primary target, although that remains to be seen.

BREAKING: Rumors are surfacing the Jarvis Landry is on the @MiamiDolphins Trade Block! pic.twitter.com/AgJBWcXOIs — SCOUT Fantasy (@ScoutFantasy) August 27, 2017

One team that should consider pursuing a trade for Landry is the Seattle Seahawks, who could use another weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson. Landry would be an immediate upgrade for their offense and would form a dynamic duo with Doug Baldwin.

Trading for Landry could come with the risk of him being a one-year rental. It sounds like Landry is expecting a big raise following the 2017 season, with his desire to be paid as a No. 1 receiver well known.

Seattle may not want to pay Landry big money long-term, but the impact he could make in 2017 would make them a serious contender once again. Wilson has had some consistency problems throughout his career, but part of that has had to do with his targets. Landry would be an ideal security blanket for Wilson and would bring a skill-set that the Seahawks’ offense has not had in a long time.

At this point in time, it is unclear how serious the Dolphins are about trading Landry. They could simply be gauging his value, or they may not even be shopping him at all. If they do decide to trade him, however, they will not deal him just to make a trade.

The Dolphins reportedly will "seriously listen" to trade offers for star wide receiver Jarvis Landry.https://t.co/wgR5tuYyND pic.twitter.com/BKdmkjT4cB — NESN (@NESN) August 27, 2017

If the Seahawks want to acquire Landry, they will have to give up serious compensation. A third or possibly second round pick would likely be what the Dolphins look to receive. That may not be worth it for a potential one-year rental.

All of that being said, the Seahawks could use another weapon to round out their offense. Landry may not end up being that weapon, but Seattle should certainly consider pursuing a trade for him.

Do you think the Seattle Seahawks should try to acquire Jarvis Landry from Miami? Where do you think he will end up being traded if the Dolphins do end up moving him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images]