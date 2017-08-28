Graham Hancock: ‘Magicians Of The Gods’ Author Invites ‘A Radical Re-Visioning Of The Past’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Graham Hancock, author of Magicians of the Gods as well as the 1995 best seller Fingerprints of the Gods, has been speaking out about the importance of re-visioning the distant past. Is there reason to reconsider the narrative of the history of civilization?

Controversial author Graham Hancock is an investigative journalist with an education in Sociology, according to Bio. Graham Hancock has presented an extensive body of research in Fingerprints of the Gods and Magicians of the Gods as well as his other books on the topic. Graham summarizes his theory this way in the video below.

“Fingerprints of the Gods is definitely the book I am best known for. It proposes that we are a species with amnesia, that there has been a forgotten episode of high civilization in the remote human past back during the ice age.”

Graham Hancock continued, explaining how his take on archaeology flew in the face of the established theories held by mainstream archaeologists.

“That was the case I made in Fingerprints of the Gods. It was a very controversial book. It tackled many of the ideals of mainstream history head on. It suggested that the whole story that was told about civilizations was wrong.”

As an investigative journalist, Graham Hancock has devoted much of his career to investigating archaeological finds and ancient civilizations with fresh eyes. Graham Hancock’s book, Fingerprints of the Gods, disagreed with the accepted model of ancient history.

Fingerprints of the Gods and Magicians of the Gods have done more than raise eyebrows among the archaeological establishment. Hancock knew his books might stir controversy but had no idea the reaction would be so “violent.”

“I didn’t realize how violent it could become or how really powerful the reaction could be or how concerted and organized it could be. I didn’t realize that actually, the past is an ideological subject in our society and that it is a subject that is therefore tightly controlled. As to what we are to know and not know about the past.”

Graham Hancock’s Fingerprints of the Gods, because it was so popular, brought down a firestorm of controversy among the archaeological community who were quick to refute Hancock’s claims. Archaeologists are “deeply invested” in the long-standing theories, explained Graham Hancock.

“In order to do well academically in that field, you have to buy into the existing model… Academics are already people who have bought into the model. And their careers are invested in that model. They are all decent people they are good people who believe passionately they are right.”

Magicians of the Gods, according to Graham Hancock, is a sequel to his most famous book, Fingerprints of the Gods. Despite the evidence presented, Magicians of the Gods was received with as much skepticism from archaeologists as Fingerprints of the Gods was over 20 years ago.

Graham Hancock’s Fingerprints of the Gods hypothesis is not new. In his books, Graham Hancock reveals the same historical ideology held by Plato, among others.

Graham Hancock retells Plato’s famous story, explaining that according to Plato, in 600 BC, Solon visited a temple in Egypt where the story of Atlantis was written on the walls. Plato recorded that a great cataclysmic event drove Atlantis, an advanced civilization, beneath the waves of the sea 9000 years prior to Solon’s visit.

Graham Hancock quoted Plato in the video on the sinking of Atlantis, a story that fits well with Fingerprints of the Gods and Magicians of the Gods. Plato attributed the fate of Atlantis to its hubris.

“Atlantis ceased to wear its prosperity with moderation.”

Modern archaeologists disregard this story, writing it off as fiction or myth, but as Graham Hancock wisely asked, why would Plato make this up? Solon is a historical figure, a great lawmaker, that historians believe actually lived in 600 BC. That he visited Egypt seems quite logical, since it was an intellectual nexus at that time in history.

Fingerprints of the Gods author Graham Hancock easily calculates that if Atlantis was submerged 9,000 years before the days of Solon in 600 BC, then the year of Atlantis’ demise was 9600 BC. That is roughly 11,600 years ago. Plato’s account of Atlantis has been reduced to fiction or myth, but Graham Hancock says there is new evidence to support the story of Atlantis.

“What do we find 11,600 years ago is a truly cataclysmic episode in geological history It’s called melt water pulse 1B. We have a massive rise in sea level as the ice sheets crumble and collapse into the ocean.”

Graham Hancock contends that sea levels rose 11,600 years ago, wiping out the great civilizations of that time and leaving only a few individuals to survive. This account matches many other myths and legends of the time.

As Graham Hancock says in the video, the timetable for the story matches new evidence explained in Magicians of the Gods.

“If Plato made the whole thing up he was just astonishingly on the money with the latest geology.”

Graham Hancock believes he has found archaeological evidence at the Gobekli Tepe archaeological dig that also matches Plato’s time table and the timetable presented by other geological and archaeological evidence.

“The problem is that new evidence keeps coming out which can’t be explained by the existing historical model. New evidence that just doesn’t fit the picture and my sense is that this evidence is now becoming overwhelming.”

Graham Hancock predicted that soon theories presented in Magicians of the Gods and Fingerprints of the Gods would be proven correct. At some point, this will become undeniable, Hancock predicts.

“We are reaching a tipping point, maybe not this year, maybe not next year, but within our lifetimes we are going to see a completely new understanding of the past; a radical re-visioning of the past. And therefore of our place in the world as well.”

Graham Hancock’s theories, as explained in Magicians of the Gods, have reportedly been substantiated by the Mediterranean Archaeology and Archaeometry Journal in the Vol. 17, No. 1 issue published in 2017.

“We have interpreted much of the symbolism of Gobekli Tepe in terms of astronomical events. By matching low-relief carvings on some of the pillars in Gobekli Tepe to star asterisms we find compelling evidence that the famous ‘Vulture Stone’ is a date stamp for 10,950 BC + or – 250 years, which corresponds closely to the proposed Younger Dryas event, estimated at 10,890 BC.”

The Mediterranean Journal paper by Martin B. Sweatman and Dimitrios Tsikritsis titled “Decoding Gobekli Tepe with Archaeoastronomy: What Does The Fox Say?” is a scholarly scientific paper published in a well-respected scientific journal. That this paper agrees with Graham Hancock’s book Magicians of the Gods has not escaped the observations of the press. The Telegraph has reported on its similarities.

Was an advanced civilization destroyed over 11,000 years ago as Graham Hancock believes? The scientific community remains “skeptical,” according to the Scientific American who called Graham Hancock’s theories “inconceivable” despite the scholarly paper supporting many of Graham Hancock’s most dearly held theories.

Graham Hancock is a prolific author with dozens of title in his bibliography, but the overwhelming body of his most successful works have been about his theories that civilizations existed on Earth over 10,000 years ago. It is a theory the many seem to instinctively want to believe, and also one that academia rejects with great passion.

Graham Hancock, author of Fingerprints of the Gods and Magicians of the Gods, was quick to point out that the current society is based on the idea that the present time is the absolute height of civilization so far. Graham Hancock challenges this assumption.

