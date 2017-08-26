Thomas Gibson Sees Eclipse In Charleston And Prepares For Harvey In San Antonio In The Same Week [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Thomas Gibson prepared his San Antonio home for Hurricane Harvey which made landfall Friday night, but on Monday Thomas witnessed the solar eclipse in Charleston. Gibson was one of the last to view the solar eclipse as it exited the United States via Charleston, SC. Thomas watched from Sulivan Island Beach.

Now, Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane seems headed for San Antonio since the storm struck the ground on beaches north of Corpus Christi, Texas. The Texas coastal counties could see dangerous flooding from Harvey over the next few days, as Harvey pours down up to 30 inches of rain in addition to a 12-foot storm surge, according to AccuWeather.

Imagine Thomas Gibson, a veteran actor formerly of Criminal Minds, Chicago Hope, and numerous films, witnessing not one but two historical weather events in one week. Both Harvey and the solar eclipse are rare events.

Though Thomas Gibson now lives in San Antonio, Texas, Gibson is a native of Charleston, South Carolina, so naturally, Gibson headed to his childhood home in Charleston to witness the solar eclipse on Monday. Thomas Gibson saw the history making eclipse from Sullivan’s Island, according to his tweet.

“This Eclipse is Delicious @ Sullivans Island Beach.”

Thomas Gibson has returned home, as Harvey delivers wind and water to San Antonio, Texas. Thomas Gibson is again experiencing epic natural forces, and like the eclipse Thomas viewed in Charleston, Harvey will also make the history books.

With Harvey headed inland, Thomas Gibson said on Instagram that he’s entrusted leadership to his dog, Hazel. Hazel appears to be on the alert and ready for anything in this cute photo.

Hazel is Hurricane Harvey ready, and the rest of us are following her orders…! A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Hurricane Harvey, though unlike the solar eclipse, is one spectacular natural event that everyone would rather avoid. There is certainly nothing delicious about Harvey. The eclipse, however, drew millions of eager viewers nationwide and Thomas Gibson was among them.

Thomas Gibson is featured in a video displayed on Tumblr, saying that the eclipse was “fantastic.” The video appears to have been taken at Sullivan Island Beach in Charleston.

“It was fantastic, I was worried like everybody else was, that we weren’t going to be able to see it. But it was just enough cloud cover to accentuate it even.”

Thomas Gibson said he’s “ready for 2024.” In 2024, the U.S. will see another solar eclipse and Gibson says he’s going to see that one too, so Thomas will be keeping those special eclipse glasses around for a while.

Hurricane Harvey is a severe threat to the coastal counties of Texas and could be trouble for all in its wake, including San Antonio, where Thomas Gibson now lives.

San Antonio, Texas, is well inland and on the outer edge of the “moderate impact range” of Harvey’s influence, according to AccuWeather. Thomas Gibson’s area could experience eight to 16 inches of rain and perhaps wind gusts up to 60 mph, but Harvey’s impact on San Antonio should be less than what happened in the coastal town of Rockport, near Corpus Christi, that was pummeled with 130 mph winds and up to a 12-foot storm surge of Hurricane Harvey last night.

As Harvey inspires prayers for the safety of the people of Texas, it is believed that Thomas Gibson and his little dog Hazel will avoid the worst of the storm in San Antonio.

