‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Predictions: Week 2 – Who Goes Home? [Opinion]

We watched 12 more acts perform last night on America’s Got Talent 2017, as Week 2 of the quarterfinals on AGT 2017 took place. Of those 12 acts, only seven of them will move on to the live semifinals. The other five acts will head home tonight, but who will be voted off America’s Got Talent Season 12 tonight? Check out my thoughts in my America’s Got Talent 2017 predictions below.

Last night on America’s Got Talent Season 12, we saw a very chaotic and messy night all around. While I picked my Top 5 performances of the night, it was a very difficult decision to make. It should have been an easy one, especially since four Golden Buzzer acts were performing. However, technical difficulties and nerves seemed to get the best of a lot of them.

Regardless of that, seven of the acts will be moving on to the semifinals on America’s Got Talent 2017 after Tyra Banks reads the AGT results tonight. The other five acts will be heading home, but at least they got to perform live at Dolby Theater.

For the night, it seemed like some of my favorites, like Celine Tam and Mandy Harvey, were letting me down. Then we had technical difficulties pretty much take Demian Aditya out of the competition. However, they seemed to be no issue for Light Balance, who wowed us even in a dress rehearsal video.

With that being said, it seems like a hard choice to pick seven of these acts to move forward, but I did. The seven acts moving forward tonight are as follows.

Celine Tam

Mandy Harvey

Light Balance

Merrick Hanna

Eric Jones

Johnny Manuel

Mirror Image

There is definitely an overabundance of singers on America’s Got Talent 2017 this season, so expect a lot of them to get through tonight. With those seven acts staying, the five acts I think will be going home tonight are as follows.

Brobots & Mandroidz

The Masqueraders

Evie Clair

Demian Aditya

The Pompeyo Family

Who do you think goes home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017?

