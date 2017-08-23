Could Green Bay Packers Look To Acquire LeSean McCoy? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2017 NFL season with the expectation of competing for a Super Bowl appearance. They are widely viewed as one of the top three teams in the NFC, with the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons as the other two. That being said, the Packers could improve their roster in a couple different areas to bolster their chances.

Mike McCarthy has been adamant that Ty Montgomery will be the starting running back to start the season. He is confident that the former wide receiver is ready for the starting role.

Improving the running back position shouldn’t be viewed as an immediate issue, but there is one player available in trade talks that could make perfect sense. Buffalo is reportedly open to trading star running back LeSean McCoy, and Last Word on Pro Football has listed the Packers as one of the top potential landing spots for him.

Could the Packers consider acquiring McCoy to take their offense to yet another level and help take more pressure off of Aaron Rodgers’ arm?

Last season with the Bills, McCoy ended up carrying the football 234 times for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns. Adding that kind of elite threat in the backfield would make Green Bay’s offense even more lethal. Add in the 50 receptions for 356 yards and a touchdown that McCoy racked up last season and the Packers could see Rodgers have yet another weapon in the passing game.

Montgomery came on strong last season after taking over the running back position from Eddie Lacy. He recorded 457 yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries. Those numbers proved that he is capable of making a major impact behind Rodgers.

At 29 years of age, McCoy still has two more seasons left on his contract following the 2017 season. He will be owed around $6 million in each of those two seasons, which is more than affordable for the Packers, who currently have about $21 million in cap room.

Breakdown Of Potential LeSean McCoy Trade Destinations And Their Fantasy Impact – https://t.co/lQwnnbOBL7 pic.twitter.com/YAGbetTFAZ — LastWordOnNFL (@LastWordOnNFL) August 21, 2017

Needless to say, McCoy in the Packers’ backfield would make for an intriguing situation. Montgomery is certainly capable of starting this season, while the Packers also are high on rookie running back Jamaal Williams to back him up. However, if they decided to bring in another star to help Rodgers out, McCoy would be a perfect fit.

Green Bay may not end up getting involved in the McCoy trade talks, but it makes for an interesting thought.

Expect to see the Packers head into the 2017 regular season with Montgomery atop their depth chart. Williams is a capable backup, and the Packers’ offense should be just fine. McCoy would make them a much more dangerous unit, but the price tag might be too high for Ted Thompson’s liking.

