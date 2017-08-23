Kylie Jenner’s ‘Life Of Kylie’: Flatline For Reality Series After Three Episodes, But Why? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jessica Dafoe and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kylie Jenner’s millions of fans worldwide were looking forward to the 20-year-old’s new reality series, Life of Kylie, which debuted last month. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rivals her older sister Kim K for followers and has built her own cosmetics empire while also successfully engaging in other entrepreneurial endeavors.

Kylie’s life seems very exciting, and it only seems natural that a reality series following a day in the life of the busy entrepreneur and beauty enthusiast would be entertaining. However, three episodes in, this simply is not the case for the new series that acts as a spin-off to the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The word “boring” was thrown around when critics attempted to determine where the series goes wrong, yet as Refinery29 points out, it’s not quite that it’s boring so much as Jenner simply fails to get past the shallow.

As the publication reminds, Kris Jenner explained what has really worked for KUWTK, stating in a previous interview, “I sat everyone down and said, ‘If we’re going to do this, we have to be all in. We have to really be who we are.'”

This is where Kylie goes wrong. The social media star does not allow viewers past the surface and does not give fans a sense of authenticity.

Sesali Bowen of Refinery29 suggests what it is that has kept the series from being a hit and only averaging 1 million viewers per episode.

“She obviously wants to maintain a higher level of privacy than her older sisters. The one thing that she has been vocal about is that she doesn’t like fame as much as the rest of the world thinks she should.”

Critics have not held back when it comes to Jenner’s reality show. A CNN review stated that Kylie combines a “lack of self-awareness” and blends it with “self-pity.” Additionally, Business Insider simply shot the show down as shallow, calling it the “fakest reality show ever.”

As Page Six notes, the negative criticism hasn’t seemed to have affected Kylie too badly, seeing as the selfie expert has continued to post endlessly to social media, showing off her #ootd and her sexy pout. Jenner does, after all, have a cosmetics empire that is approaching earnings of $1 billion.

