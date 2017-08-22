Graham Hancock: Archaeologist ‘Back From The Gates Of Death’ After Mysterious Seizures [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Graham Hancock, a maverick archaeologist, and Fingerprints of the Gods writer, who has never been afraid to go against the established narrative of history, suffered a dramatic seizure while visiting New Mexico in May. On August 14, Hancock suffered another seizure at his home in Bath UK, according to the account on Hancock’s website.

“Having spent most of the past week at the gates of death, I thought I would take this opportunity to bring friends, readers, allies, and critics up to date with what has been happening to me.”

Graham Hancock’s alternative view of life over 11,000 years ago has his readers enthralled, but until early 2017, the mainstream archeological community refuted Hancock’ claims. Now an obscure but credible scientific paper supports his claims according to the Daily Mail.

What is being reported as strong archeological evidence that seems to confirm Graham Handcock’s theory of a previous, highly advanced civilization on the earth more than 10,000 years ago should have Graham very excited. Instead, recent months have been frightening for Hancock, due to his illness.

There is strong evidence that carvings found in Gobekli Tepe are over 11,000-years-old and the civilization that created them was apparently quite advanced. Graham Hancock has written extensively on Gobekli. The new paper that cites Graham’s work, is an obvious victory for Hancock.

Sadly Graham Hancock has been unable to fully enjoy his victory. Though his work was cited by a scholarly paper who agreed with Hancock’s findings, Graham has been ill.

Graham Hancock posted on his website that he has been suffering from mysterious seizures which eventually left him in a medically induced coma for 48 hours as doctors fought to save his life. Hancock’s first seizure, occurred while he was traveling in New Mexico in May.

Apparently, the doctors there saved his life but misdiagnosed his illness according to Graham Hancock’s website as well as a copy of the message on his Facebook page.

“I suffered a major seizure with sustained loss of consciousness while traveling and researching in the US in May (the new non-fiction book I am working on is focused on ancient North America).”

Graham explained the diagnosis given him in New Mexico.

“I was stabilized in the ER in Farmington New Mexico, diagnosed with atrial fibrillation of my heart, and discharged the following day on anti-coagulants to prevent a possible recurrence of what was diagnosed as a transient ischaemic attack — in other words, a ‘mini stroke.'”

Later, when Graham Hancock returned home he suffered another seizure and was hospitalized. It was a frightening situation.

“In the early hours of Monday, 14 August, when I suffered further, far more severe grand mal seizures here at my home in Bath, UK. Again I was rushed to the ER and then to the intensive care ward.”

Doctors prepared Graham Hancock’s wife Santha for the worst. Graham had a brush with death, as violent seizures overtook his body.

“This time the seizures were multiple and recurrent and my beloved wife Santha was taken aside by the neurologist who advised her to prepare herself for my death or if by chance I survived that I would be so badly brain damaged that I would effectively be a ‘vegetable.'”

Thankfully, Graham Hancock recovered and was awakened two days later. Graham seems to be OK, and the lengthy note explaining the situation is evidence Hancock can still write. Doctors, however, say Graham Hancock cannot drive a car anymore, at least for now. Hancock explains the situation on his website.

“It was Wednesday 16 August, late afternoon, when I began to return to some form of consciousness baffled to see that Sean and Shanti, two of my grown-up children, had flown from Los Angeles and New York to be with Santha at my bedside together with Leila and Gabrielle, two more of our grown-up children who live in London. For quite some time I couldn’t understand what had happened.”

Graham Hancock indeed suffers from atrial fibrillation, but there were other factors at work in his condition. Hancock has suffered from severe migraines since he suffered an accidental electrocution at the age of 17.

Fifty years ago Graham Hancock was accidentally electrocuted, receiving a massive electrical shock. Since then, Hancock has suffered from severe migraines. The only thing that relieved his pain was injections of a migraine medication called sumatriptan. Graham has been receiving up to 12 shots a month for the past 20 years.

Now, Graham Handcock is faced with suffering his painful migraines without relief, due to the deadly risks involved in taking sumatriptan.

“Turns out having a migraine is itself a risk-factor for epilepsy, and research has established a link between triptans (especially when overused) and seizures. It’s almost certain that it was the sumatriptan that had brought me to death’s door and it is now obvious that I must simply suffer the hideous and mind-numbing pain of my migraines or end up dead or a vegetable.”

Graham Hancock revealed that he felt negative and hateful comments directed at him, on a Youtube video, were a triggering factor in the overall breakdown of his health.

“Strangely it is as though a weight has been lifted from my shoulders. A darkness that had been hanging over me for most of this year reached its peak intensity at the time of the heated debate that Randall Carlson and I participated in with skeptic Michael Shermer and establishment geologist Marc Defant on the Joe Rogan Experience in May.”

It seems that a relatively small group of people, using multiple accounts attacked Graham Hancock with mean spirited remarks in the comments section of the YouTube video.

“The focused hatred directed at me in the comments section in the first three weeks after the debate is hardly visible in the more recent comments but, at the time, it affected me energetically in a very bad way and my intuition is that it was a contributing factor in my health breakdown.”

Graham Hancock now feels that he is not only recovered by energized. Graham said that he felt a weight had been lifted from his shoulders.

Graham Hancock is a very controversial writer, who challenges many of the currently held views of mainstream archeology. Specifically, Hancock’s work challenges the timeline of civilization. Graham Hancock has found some impressive evidence that the Sphinx and Pyramids at Giza are far older than current thinking allows. His recent works discuss the Gobekli carvings, at Gobekli Tepe, which depict the stars in the sky as they appeared around 9000 BC according to the Daily Mail. The artwork also depicts a commit striking the earth.

Graham Hancock, usually bold in the face of an almost universal denial from the archeological community, has held to his theory of a previous civilization on earth. Explained in “Fingerprints of the Gods, in 1995 with continued theories all the way through his more recent work.

Graham Hancock provides a vital balance in the archeological community. For a body of science to continue without a dissenting voice, renders the increase of knowledge impossible. How can progress be made if new evidence is ignored because of old theories?

Archeology needs Graham Hancock, though they may not always appreciate his input. Graham, however, is more aware than ever of his own mortality.

Graham Hancock explained what he had learned from his second near death experience.

“One thing I know for sure now, if I had not fully grasped it before, is that the borderline between life and death is poignantly thin, fragile and permeable. We feel firmly fixed in our lives but any of us may cross over at any time. Sometimes we come back. Sometimes we don’t.”

Graham Hancock, maverick archaeologist has survived his second brush with death, and it is hoped Graham will be around to challenge the archeological status quo for a long time.

[Featured Image by Uchar/ iStock Images]