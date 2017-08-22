Cleveland Browns Should Commit To DeShone Kizer At QB [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

DeShone Kizer was a standout at Notre Dame and was a potential first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He did not end up being drafted in the first round, but the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns were happy to draft him with the No. 52 overall pick of the draft. Now, he is competing for their starting job.

Throughout the first two preseason games, the Browns’ rookie quarterback has looked good. He has looked much better than the rest of the competition and it is time for Hue Jackson and the Browns to commit to him as the Week 1 starter.

In the Browns’ first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Kizer completed 11 of his 18 pass attempts for 184 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions, while also picking up 12 yards on the ground. In Week 2 preseason action, Kizer completed eight of his 13 attempts for 74 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he did rack up 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cleveland has not had a long-term quarterback for quite some time. Kizer may still have some flaws, but he is by far the most talented quarterback that has been in the Browns’ organization in recent years. He may not be 100 percent ready to lead an NFL team, but he is ready to handle the league from a physical perspective.

Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 233 pounds, Kizer has the body of a veteran NFL quarterback. He will have his ups and downs to start his career, but with his size he shouldn’t get rattled by getting hit. That has been the downfall of many promising young careers, especially thinking about David Carr back in the day.

Looking at the supporting cast for Kizer in Cleveland, there are still many question marks. Isaiah Crowell will be the starting running back and should have a nice season for the Browns. Unfortunately, the wide receiver position is a bit depleted at the moment, barring a potential Josh Gordon reinstatement.

At this point in time, the Browns are expected to utilize Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt as their top two receivers. Coleman has big play potential, but those two players wouldn’t form a top-two wide receiver combo for many teams.

DeShone Kizer's TD was the difference as the Browns get the win on Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/uimfKOQPdi — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2017

While the Browns are still a few years away from having a chance at playoff contention, they took a big step forward this offseason. Management finally put together a great draft class and may have found their franchise quarterback. Starting Brock Osweiler or Cody Kessler would simply stunt Kizer’s growth.

Cleveland hasn’t had a lot of excitement in town for awhile, but Kizer can bring that to the franchise.

Expect to see Kizer earn the starting job at some point this season. He is clearly the best fit for the future of the Browns and they cannot afford to put off the future any longer.

Do you think the Cleveland Browns should commit to DeShone Kizer as their starting quarterback? If not, do you think he is the future at quarterback even if he does not start this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

