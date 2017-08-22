Green Bay Packers: What To Expect From Randall Cobb In 2017 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Randall Cobb has been a quiet star for the Green Bay Packers throughout his career and is expected to be a major key for the offense in 2017 as well. Once again, the Packers are expected to have one of the NFL’s top offensive units, mainly due to the presence of superstar signal caller Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay has done an excellent job of building talent around Rodgers. They have put together a receiving corps that features Cobb, Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Martellus Bennett. Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams are the running back duo expected to receive the most carries this season and could form a lethal thunder and lightning situation in the backfield.

That being said, the Packers’ offense could take yet another step if Cobb is able to take his game to the next level.

Last season with the Packers, Cobb caught 60 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns. It was not the season that the Packers were hoping to see from their 27-year-old receiver, but he is primed for a big year in 2017.

Consistency has always been an issue with Cobb, as well as the occasional nagging injury. Back in 2014, Cobb showed flashes of his full potential with 91 receptions for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he can get back to that kind of production, the Packers’ offense would be nearly impossible to stop.

What should the Packers expect from Cobb this season and what kind of fantasy football production should potential owners expect to receive?

First of all, predicting any players is a hit or miss topic. Despite that fact, Cobb looks to be headed for a big season. Assuming he stays healthy, Cobb should catch around 75 passes for close to 1,000 yards and it would be reasonable to expect eight touchdowns.

Rodgers has always viewed Cobb as one of his favorite targets. The duo has built great chemistry together and Cobb will be able to get back to being a supporting threat with Nelson, Adams, and Bennett all being tough to game plan against. That will allow Cobb to be utilized more like he was in 2014, running deeper routes and seeing more mismatches than he has in the last two seasons.

Looking at the current NFC projections, the Packers appear to be viewed as a top-three team by most analysts. Dallas and Atlanta are both expected to be contenders, while the Giants and a few other teams are also viewed as potential threats to win the conference.

Expect to see Cobb bounce back with a big season in 2017 and prove that last year was not something to be expected moving forward. Green Bay needs their offense to get off to a quick start, unlike how the last couple years have gone. Cobb may not be the biggest star on the receiving depth chart, but he might just be the most valuable and biggest X-Factor this year.

What kind of season are you expecting from Randall Cobb? Let us know your predictions for his 2017 season in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Rick Scuteri/AP Images]