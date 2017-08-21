Will Jill, Jessa Or Joy-Anna Duggar Wear Pants After Jinger? All The Married Duggar Sisters, Ranked [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With Jinger Vuolo making a name for herself as the Duggar daughter who wears pants on a consistent basis, many members of the Counting On community have begun to wonder if any of her other married sisters would be following suit. Under the roof of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, girls are required to wear clothes that are modest and distinctly feminine; hence, the avoidance of jeans and shorts.

After marriage, however, The Duggar daughters actually have the option to wear clothing that is a lot more liberal, provided that their husbands allow them to expand their wardrobe choices. This has been seen with Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, who has bought the reality TV star multiple pairs of pants, shorts and even Air Jordans over the past few months.

The question now, of course, is if Jinger would be alone in the family as the sole Duggar daughter allowed to wear pants and shorts. Would one of her other married sisters be following in her footsteps? Without further adieu, here is an unofficial ranking of the three other married Duggar daughters, based on the likelihood of them expanding their wardrobe in the near future.

Do keep in mind, however, that these rankings are based only on my thoughts and observations on the Duggars. Thus, these are completely subjective and are not, by any means, meant to be taken as undeniable fact. Okay, now that we’ve established that, let’s get on with the list.

#1 – Jill Duggar Dillard

Isn’t this very surprising? Over the past years, Jill seems to be the least likely to wear pants like her sister Jinger. Lately, however, events that have happened in her personal and family life might very well encourage the Duggar daughter to expand her vistas, starting with her wardrobe.

Just recently, Jill gave birth to her second child, Henry. The labor and delivery were so challenging that at some point, Counting On fans began speculating that Jill might be suffering from postpartum depression. Not long after her delivery, Jill’s husband Jeremy found himself in hot water after cyberbullying transgender teen Jazz Jennings. Soon after that, Jill and Derick announced that they are ending their South America mission.

Had a great time chillin' with these ladies @camilliejo @izzyjacobo1 yesterday @hogbcm @c3crosschurch #sororityrecruitment #lotsasnacks #lotsapinkshirts #lotsafun A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Since then, Jill and Derick have signed on as ministers in C3, a Christian movement that supports college students and young people. In the photos uploaded by Jill during her first days in C3, the reality TV star was downright glowing. If any, Jill looks very happy now, especially now that she’s back in the United States for good.

Interestingly, however, female members of C3 are a lot more liberal than the Duggars. In video clips from the church’s services, even female worship leaders in the congregation could be seen wearing jeans. Considering that Jill will be immersed in this environment on a full-time basis, and the fact that she recently just went through a number of life-changing events, there is a good chance that the conservative Duggar daughter would start opening her mind and begin exploring things she has not tried before. The wild card with Jill, of course, would be her husband, Derick Dillard.

#2 – Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth

Joy-Anna is the youngest Duggar daughter to tie the knot to date, marrying childhood sweetheart Austin Forsyth in a beautiful ceremony earlier this year. Since marrying her beau, however, Joy-Anna has been seen still pretty much stuck in the Duggar family’s dress code. Just recently, the Duggar daughter even incited some concerns from Counting On fans after photographs of the reality TV star emerged showing Joy-Anna riding a dirt bike in a sundress. Apart from this, rumors are also high that Austin Forsyth is mostly cut from the same block as Jim Bob Duggar, and this is one of the reasons why Joy-Anna is still wearing skirts all the time.

I always love getting to do new things & go on new adventures with my man!???? #firsttimedirtbiking #loveyouforeverandalways A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

So why is Joy-Anna the second on this list? Two things, really. For one, Joy-Anna and Austin are incredibly young when they tied the knot. Thus, unlike Derick Dillard, Ben Seewald and Jeremy Vuolo, Austin Forsyth still has a lot of growing up to do. The early twenties, after all, are a time when men usually develop their own, independent worldviews. Austin might have grown up in an extremely strict household, but there is a very real possibility that he might want something better for his own family. He of all people know how restricting it is to grow up in a hyper-conservative household, after all.

Apart from this, Joy-Anna’s personality is also pretty strong. In fact, she could very well have a stronger personality than her sister Jinger. She speaks her mind openly, to the point where she stated in the past that she is not really a fan of dresses. If Austin does grow up a little bit and becomes a bit more open-minded, Joy-Anna’s hopes of moving past dresses and skirts might very well come true.

#3 – Jessa Duggar Seewald

Ah, Jessa, the one married Duggar daughter who has taken her career as a stay-at-home mom to heart. Ironically, Jessa is the one married to a husband that is most similar to Jinger’s beau. Just recently, rumors emerged stating that Jim Bob Duggar is starting to get disappointed by Ben Seewald and Jeremy Vuolo because of the way their Christian beliefs are turning out to be. Despite this, however, I believe that among all the married Duggar sisters, Jessa is the one that is least likely to start wearing pants in the near future.

This is because among all her sisters, Jessa seems to be the one that is channeling Michelle Duggar the most. While she only has two children for now, Jessa appears to be fully content in simply being a stay-at-home mom, without an active ministry like Jill or the outdoor activities of Joy-Anna. Thus, while her husband might be open-minded, Jessa’s own personal beliefs would likely encourage the Counting On star to keep the status quo.

????@ben_seewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

This is not to say that it is impossible for Jessa to wear pants like her sister Jinger, of course. If Ben Seewald wills it, then the Duggar daughter could definitely expand her wardrobe. Unfortunately for Ben, however, Jessa seems to have a stronger personality than him. For now, at least, Jessa Seewald would stay at the bottom of this list.

Which married Duggar daughter do you think will start wearing pants next? Do you agree with these rankings or would you rather mix them up? Let’s have fun speculating! Make your voices heard in the comments section below.

The Duggar sisters are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC for its latest season this coming September.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram]