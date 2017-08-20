Far-Left Groups Solidify Trump Re-Election [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jim Hagerty and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As pundits wax political on both sides of the spectrum, recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia and Boston may have solidified the re-election of President Donald Trump, and he’s only been in office eight months.

The events in Virginia began playing out like an ordinary demonstration. A Confederate statue was coming down, and some people attempted to use their right to protest to stop it. Of course that’s not how it played out.

As run-of-the-mill demonstrators took a back seat to white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and eventually the KKK, another storm brewed. And when a woman was killed by an alleged white supremacist, Robert E. Lee, the Civil War and the reason for the protest was lost in a sea of finger pointing and massively slanted news coverage from conservatives and liberals alike.

Immediately, Trump voters and eventually the president himself, were blamed for the presumable white contingency that crashed the Civil War monument removal. And because the president lagged in condemning the actions of white supremacists and Nazi groups that took part in the violence, Republicans and Democrats became ensnared in a week of discord.

But, at the end of day, anyone with an ounce of political sense could see that radicals on both sides far from represent the true composition of either party. It is also equally clear that hate groups, namely ones championed by David Duke, operate under the guise that they have a friend in the president.

Al Gore says it’s time for President Donald Trump to leave office https://t.co/n3S9GinXSJ pic.twitter.com/5JUyJE2jFZ — POLITICO (@politico) August 20, 2017

The result has seen a scourge of uprising from the left. It is clear. Hate, racism will not be tolerated and anti-protesters will do whatever it takes to prove it. Therein lies the problem for Democrats. Groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter and the Workers World Party (WWP) are overpowering the true voice of the party. These groups have become the standard of civil rights, equality and love, except, of course, when it comes to the President of United States, or more specifically Donald Trump.

A bigger political favor there likely has never been.

As expected, even some Republican leaders are disparaging Trump for not decrying white supremacy swiftly enough after Charlottesville.

“President Trump has furthered the divide and downplayed the morally repugnant hate on display this past weekend. It’s time to stand up, speak out, and unify our country,” U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-16, said in a statement. “We owe it to ourselves, to our future generations, and to the generations before us who fought against such hate.”

Great words Kinzinger’s people likely spent long, grueling hours crafting. A lack of originality aside, what matters is who truly took control of Charlottesville last weekend. It wasn’t the police. And it certainly was not the KKK, torch-wielding bands of middle-class frat boys or even Neo-Nazis.

Enter the Antifa mob that has now put a new face on the slogan, “taking it to the streets.”

Although somewhat muddied to the average consumer of information, Antifa is leading a charge that the perceived “white guy party,” namely that of white, straight, Christian capitalists, is over in America. It’s over because for decades, the gay and transgender community, minorities, women and non-Christians had not been invited, except as hired help or toward the end when the band was packing up and busboys cleared the tables of crumbs and half-finished brandy Manhattans.

The problem is, however, what isn’t being widely broadcast is that millions of white, straight Christians are Democrats. Even more are minorities who simply do not ascribe to a new vigilantism that has flung the doors to the Republican Party wide open just as it was last November when Trump–love him or hate him–waltzed into the White House.

[Featured Image By Scott Olson/Getty Images]