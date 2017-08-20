Stephen Hawking, Michio Kaku, And Other Scientists On God: The Existence And Mind Of God [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Stephen Hawking and Michio Kaku both speak of God. So did Albert Einstein. Kaku is a believer in intelligent design, but Hawking doesn’t resonate with the concept of God at least in the general sense of that understanding.

Many scientists, including Michio Kaku, Stephen Hawking, and Albert Einstein have spoken of science, especially understanding universal principles like relativity, as the quest to understand “the mind of God.” It was Albert Einstein according to the BBC who first spoke of knowing God’s thoughts.

“I am not interested in this phenomenon or that phenomenon. I want to know God’s thoughts – the rest are mere details.”

Michio Kaku has longed to answer Albert Einstein’s call to decode the thoughts of God. Stephen Hawking also wants to find an answer to the secrets of the universe, but Hawking doesn’t really think he’ll find God in his equations.

Albert Einstein freely admitted to being deeply religious. Though Einstein’s beliefs did not always align with either Jewish or Christian beliefs, he appreciated both faiths. On Faith quotes Einstein.

“As a child, I received instruction both in the Bible and in the Talmud. I am a Jew, but I am enthralled by the luminous figure of the Nazarene. No one can read the Gospels without feeling the actual presence of Jesus. His personality pulsates in every word.”

Michio Kaku has no problem acknowledging the existence of God. Kaku is also a great admirer of Albert Einstein. Michio Kaku is quoted on CNS News.

“I have concluded that we are in a world made by rules created by an intelligence. Believe me, everything that we call chance today won’t make sense anymore. To me, it is clear that we exist in a plan which is governed by rules that were created, shaped by a universal intelligence and not by chance.”

Stephen Hawking and Michio Kaku are both looking into the possibilities of a “Theory of Everything.” Stephen Hawking shies away from the concept of God. Hawking has just about ruled out the possibility of a God, at least in his own mind, according to this video made earlier this year.

Stephen Hawking has said many times that he is an atheist, yet Hawking sometimes borrows Michio Kaku’s phrase “The Mind of God” according to PBS. Stephen Hawking believes that “The Theory of Everything” will reveal, “The Mind of God,” though Hawking continues to maintain “there is no God.”

Albert Einstein admitted being humbled by the vastness of God. Einstein admitted even he didn’t have the mental resources to understand God fully.

“I’m not an atheist. I don’t think I can call myself a pantheist. The problem involved is too vast for our limited minds. We are in the position of a little child … That, it seems to me, is the attitude of even the most intelligent human being toward God. We see the universe marvelously arranged and obeying certain laws but only dimly understand these laws.”

Michio Kaku and Albert Einstein are not alone. Other scientists also conclude there is a God. Science and God are not mutually exclusive territories. Scientists like Michio Kaku can be both scientific and religious just as Albert Einstein was.

Stephen Weinberg has suggested that when scientists like Stephen Hawking and Leon Lederman speak of God, it is not a being with personality, but rather “an abstract principle of order and harmony.”

In which way does Michio Kaku think of God? Though Michio Kaku seems to agree with a less than personal God, Michio Kaku does believe in an intelligent designer as shown in the video above. Michio Kaku seems to reflect Albert Einstein.

Stephen Hawking concluded there was not a single moment in time when the universe was created but rather time was a gradual onset bi-product of the universe. Hawking seems to feel this negates the existence of God.

Robert Russell, a man who is both a physicist and a theologian disagrees, because Saint Augustine also proposed that theory 1500 years ago. Augustine said that the universe was not created in time but rather with time. Robert Russell, as quoted by PBS, contends that Stephen Hawking’s science and Augustine’s classical theology agree on this.

“You have an interesting picture of two very different cultures, but a similar intellectual question being asked in both cases. Hawking is actually our ally, theologically, because he tells us that the notion of a finite universe as the creation of God can be sustained, whether or not it has a beginning point.”

Michio Kaku, Stephen Hawking, Stephen Weinburg and many others are embarking on the great journey to define “The Theory of Everything.” That would include the cornerstone of unifying Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity with the quantum theory.

For Machio Kaku and Stephen Hawking, proving a complete parallel between microscopic particles in atoms, with the movements of the stars and planets in the universe would be the holy grail of “The Theory of Everything.”

Scientists like Machio Kaku and Stephen Hawking though, want to take it further according to PBS.

“This theory would unify our understanding of all the fundamental physical forces in our universe. There are four such forces that physicists know of … At the moment, physicists have separate theories for each of these forces, but they would like one unified theory of all four.”

For Michio Kaku, this would be in essence the secret to “the mind of God.” However, Stephen Weinberg, quoted by PBS, finds little solace in the idea of understanding everything.

“The more the universe seems comprehensible, the more it also seems pointless.”

John Barrow and Frank Tipler outlined the point of it all, in their book The Anthropic Principle. PBS puts the principle in layman’s terms.

“The essence of the idea lies in the fact that when physicists look at the basic physical laws of nature, and at of the basic physical constants, what they find is that many of these laws and constants seem to be remarkably finely balanced in such a way as to make life possible.”

Michio Kaku has also commented on this fact as evidence of intelligent design. Apparently, though, this is not enough evidence to tip the scales for Stephen Hawking.

John Barrow and Frank Tipper’s Anthropic Principle is explained further on PBS.

“To physicists such as Barrow and Tipler, this implies that something has carefully “tuned” the laws of nature so that life would evolve. To these scientists, the very laws of nature which Weinberg sees as purely impersonal, suggest the presence of a thoughtful intelligence acting behind the scenes – an entity that in some sense “wanted” beings like us to evolve.”

Michio Kaku, Stephen Hawking, John Barrow and Frank Tipler, and Stephen Weinberg are all looking at the same evidence and the same equations. Conclusions about God however vary.

Is the universe pointless, as Stephen Weinburg claims, or is the universe a symphony as Michio Kaku maintains? Do John Barrow and Frank Tipler have a point that the universe was obviously designed for life? With very little change, the universe could have operated in a way that would make biological life forms impossible.

Stephen Hawking’s belief that the universe was created outside of time, leads him to believe that God doesn’t exist, while the same concept occurred to Saint Augustine, who had great faith in God.

Perhaps God cannot be proven by science to those who do not believe, nor can God be disproved to those who do.

“The Theory of Everything” may reveal what Einstein and Michio Kaku call “The Mind of God,” but to those who do not believe, it might mean something else entirely.

Michio Kaku and Stephen Hawking continue to search for “The Theory of Everything,” but will Stephen Hawking ever agree with Michio Kaku on the existence of God?

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini and Matt Dunham/AP Images]