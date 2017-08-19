Is Jill Duggar Rebelling Like Jinger Vuolo? ‘Counting On’ Star Advertises Modern Praise Fest [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar are extremely excited about their new jobs as ministers in Cross Church College, a group that aids young, teenage Christians in their faith. C3 is a pretty big movement in the Christian world, with a huge parent church and a prominent music ministry. Recently, Jill plugged an upcoming C3 praise and worship event in Fayetteville on August 23. While this is not surprising considering the Counting On stars’ new jobs, the type of music that would be featured in the upcoming festival might be a bit different from what Jill is used to.

Over the years, fans of the Duggars have seen the family perform songs every now and then. In one such performance, which could be viewed below, the whole family could be seen singing a traditional hymn without any musical instruments. During the course of the family’s reality TV shows, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have both admitted that they are fans of Christian hymns and very little else, as noted by members of the Free Jinger forums.

As could be seen in the videos posted by Cross Church on their official YouTube page, however, C3 adopts a modern, Pentecostal approach to music. Like many churches that are geared towards the youth, C3 employs contemporary Christian Praise & Worship in their services, complete with drums, electric guitars, synthesizers, and a lot of free worship. This, of course, could be new to the Counting On star.

Had a great time chillin' with these ladies @camilliejo @izzyjacobo1 yesterday @hogbcm @c3crosschurch #sororityrecruitment #lotsasnacks #lotsapinkshirts #lotsafun A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

This coming August 23, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, will be working as ministers as C3 holds a praise and worship festival. The event will likely be loud, extremely lively, and even unrestrained at some points. Considering Jill’s hyper-conservative background, it will be interesting to see how the Counting On star will adapt to her new, more modern ministry. Here is an example of Cross Church’s singing.

Of course, it is also quite possible that Jill knew exactly what her new church was like before she signed up as a minister with her husband. After all, Jill’s other married sisters, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna, have all begun establishing their own identities to some extent. Jessa has admitted that she would likely raise her kids in a different style than her parents, Joy-Anna is extremely open to public displays of affection with her husband, and Jinger is outright rebelling against her parents’ conservative dress code. Maybe belonging to a congregation that sings Christian songs with electric guitars and a full drum set would be Jill’s own little version of independence from her roots.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

It will, of course, be interesting to see how Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar will react when they see Jill, the daughter who arguably takes after them the most, belonging to a church that takes Christian songs to a whole new level. One can only hope that TLC’s cameras will be rolling then, just to see how the Duggar patriarch and matriarch would react.

Jill Duggar and her growing family are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC this coming September.

