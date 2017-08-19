Does The Solar Eclipse Impact Humans Physiologically? Does Eclipse Anxiety Have Meaning? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The solar eclipse set to occur on August 21 has no physical impact on the human body that might account for eclipse anxiety, according to NASA. Mainstream science is convinced any impact by the solar eclipse on humans is purely psychological.

“There is no evidence that eclipses have any physical effect on humans. However, eclipses have always been capable of producing profound psychological effects. For millennia, solar eclipses have been interpreted as portents of doom by virtually every known civilization. These have stimulated responses that run the gamut from human sacrifices to feelings of awe and bewilderment.”

However, some who are knowledgeable about ancient spiritual traditions seem to disagree, citing several symptoms in relation to the coming solar eclipse and the inexplicable anxiety associated with it. Forever Conscious takes issue with NASA’s statement about the solar eclipse.

“Although NASA states that a solar eclipse has nothing but a psychological effect on us, many other cultures around the world, mystics, and myself included, believe otherwise.”

People who claim they can sense energy are outspokenly decrying the idea that it is all in their heads. Forever Conscious continues.

“During a Solar Eclipse, there is a definite change in the vibration and frequency of energies on Earth. Seeing as we are all connected and part of these vibrational frequencies, it is likely that we are also going to feel this. Your balance may be affected, or you may feel out of sorts, you may also feel extra sensitive to the energies and emotions of those around you.”

Could the solar eclipse temporarily impact the electromagnetic impulses of the body, which are the focus of acupuncture and acupressure, as well as spiritual practice? That seems to be what is being suggested. This statement is even reminiscent of Michio Kaku’s words about string theory, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The coming solar eclipse of 2017 has some people filled with anxiety, while others are excited, seeing this as a fascinating scientific event. There are even some who see it as a sign the end is near, citing the book of Revelation. Social commentator Glenn Woods said it well and is quoted by Express.

“The humans, on the other hand, are already acting weird, and we haven’t even reached eclipse hour yet. We have doomsday cults and end time predictions. Hippies will try to open an interdimensional portal with dance and chants to the sound of bongos and the smell of patchouli and weed. Stores are running low on tinfoil for all the hats being made by those who want to block the intensified cosmic rays. Those conspiracy theorists will then lock and load, hunkered down in their doomsday cellar waiting for society to explode.”

Yes, people are acting strange, and most of it isn’t even being connected to the solar eclipse. Maybe it isn’t connected, but what if there is some sort of physiological effect from the solar eclipse? What if some of the recent violence, suicides, and political anxiety could be chalked up to literal lunacy because the moon is preparing to stand in the way of the sun? What if a full solar eclipse actually does impact human behavior and feelings on a physiological level?

What does the solar eclipse really mean? A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun in such a way that it is blocking the view of and the light from the sun. A full solar eclipse usually only lasts about two minutes.

A solar eclipse, before science explained the phenomenon, used to really frighten people. It scares people to see the sun go dark in the middle of the day if they don’t know why. The spectacle terrified primitive people for thousands of years. Perhaps, despite the knowledge, it still scares some.

The solar eclipse still causes anxiety in some people. Even though everyone knows it’s just the path of the moon on its regular rounds, which just happens to coincide with the earth’s alignment with the sun, a solar eclipse can still provoke anxiety.

Could the solar eclipse actually impact the human body? Digging into scientific research, there seems to be only one study that concludes that the solar eclipse could create change in the human body. A 1981 study recorded by the Indian Journal of Psychiatry suggests that a solar eclipse may cause anxiety and temporarily influence levels of the hormone prolactin in some people.

During a solar eclipse in India in 1981, a simple experiment involved 13 mental patients, all diagnosed as psychotics, eight of whom were schizophrenic as well. All were being treated and were currently symptom-free. The patients were all institutionalized and all were kept indoors. The patients were given periodic blood tests and observed for symptoms. The results were quite startling.

Six out of the 13 patients experienced a temporary but significant rise in the hormone prolactin as the solar eclipse neared and for a few days after, and of those six, all experienced restlessness, five experienced anxiety, and two displayed “irrelevant talk.” One even began habitually muttering to himself. The remaining seven patients remained unaffected by the solar eclipse.

Did the solar eclipse cause prolactin levels to rise in nearly half of the test subjects? Sadly, it doesn’t seem that the experiment has been repeated. Still, it could be worthwhile to consider the results of this solar eclipse experiment, limited though it was.

Why would a solar eclipse change prolactin levels, and what is prolactin? Prolactin is produced by the pituitary gland of both men and women. In women, a surge in prolactin during late pregnancy and beyond prompts the female body to lactate. In other words, Increased prolactin encourages the woman’s breasts to produce milk. Prolactin in men seems related to sexual desire and function, according to Live Science, but it is still unclear how.

Prolactin deficiency is also related to inactivity, obesity, depression, and elevated blood sugar. Little is understood about this hormone.

The solar eclipse stress is only experienced by some, while others find the solar eclipse interesting. This could be explained by a number of factors, including temperament, belief systems, past experiences, or what kind of YouTube videos people watch. It is unclear if solar eclipse anxiety could have a physiological cause, but most scientists, like the ones at NASA, don’t think so.

The solar eclipse has great implications for those of a more spiritual inclination, however. Forever Conscious compares the solar eclipse to an inner “reset button.” Further, Forever Conscious alleges the solar eclipse could lead to greater awareness and unity.

“From an astrological point of view, a Solar Eclipse is all about new beginnings and making a fresh start in your life, so it seems only fitting that an awakening of some kind would be part of this process. According to Native American Shamans, a Solar Eclipse represents a powerful time of healing. The alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth represents the dissolving of differences and the coming together as One.”

Solar eclipse anxiety could be related to a reaction in the glands of the body or the human body’s potential to perceive even a slight change in gravity, although that effect is quite minuscule. Eclipse anxiety could have to do with the electromagnetic systems of the body. It could also be that solar eclipse anxiety is just some inborn instinct that is stronger in some people than others.

The solar eclipse will be over soon, for better or worse, and whatever happens to the body, mind, and spirit of humans in the days surrounding the eclipse will return to normal. Perhaps it might be a good idea to make the solar eclipse a conscious day of change, hope, unity, and renewal.

The solar eclipse of 2017 and the anxiety surrounding it is a phenomenon that may require more than an understanding of astronomy to fully comprehend.

[Featured Image by Sing5pan/Shutterstock]