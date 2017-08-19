Jill Duggar Is The Happiest She’s Been In Years: Is ‘Counting On’ Star Glad SA Mission Is Over? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Since the birth of her second child, Jill Duggar Dillard has managed to attract the interest and concern of the Duggar family community. After baby Samuel’s birth, Jill went under the radar, refusing to show herself on social media save for a snapshot in her new child’s first public photo album. During that time, many Counting On fans remarked that Jill looked sick and exhausted. Soon, speculations were abounding that the reality TV star was suffering from postpartum depression.

During the days leading up to Jill’s first official upload featuring her now-larger family, the Duggar daughter sparked another wave of interest by posting cryptic Bible verses on her Instagram account. Some of the verses Jill posted referenced events in life that do not go according to plan, which led even more of her followers on the social media platform to believe that the reality TV star was experiencing some personal struggles after another painful, complicated delivery.

Eventually, Jill and her husband Derick announced that they would be stopping their missionary activities in South America. Since then, members of the Duggar family community have noticed that Jill’s disposition in photographs seems to have changed for the better. When her husband, Derick, announced that his family would be serving in Cross Church College, or C3, Jill looked positively radiant. Her smile was genuine, and for the first time in a long time, Jill looked like the way she was before she married Derick — just a wholesome, happy conservative Christian girl having fun in her ministry.

Jill’s open smile and improving disposition has been noticed by her own followers on social media as well. After her husband posted about their new ministry in his personal Instagram page, Jill posted an update of her own. Unlike her husband’s post, Jill’s post featured her posing with two other members of the C3 ministry. Just like Derick’s family photo, Jill’s update showed the Duggar daughter smiling openly, looking like she was genuinely happy.

In the Counting On subreddit alone, many noted that the Duggar daughter not only looks happy in her recent photos, but she also looks really healthy. If anything, Jill’s disposition in her latest pictures suggests that the Duggar daughter is all but relieved that she is staying in the United States for good.

“This is the healthiest and happiest we’ve seen Jill in ages,” one commenter wrote.

“Yeah, that smile is so happy and genuine! Even though there are so many things I personally criticize about her, I can’t help but feel happy for her. It’s nice to see her smile like that,” wrote another commenter.

During her time in South America with her husband, rumors were abounding that Jill Duggar was unhappy as a missionary in the foreign country. While none of these rumors were ever proven, the fact that her life in the field was a lot different than her sheltered life under the roof of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar must have affected Jill a lot.

If anything, her newest photos all but prove that Jill is being her usual happy self once again. It’s just a really interesting coincidence that her disposition seems to have improved so much after her husband announced that they would not be going abroad anymore. For many of Jill Duggar Dillard’s fans, such a change in the Duggar daughter is always welcome.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her growing family are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to air its latest season this coming September on TLC.

