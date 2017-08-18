BannonOut: Former White House Adviser’s Departure Means He’s Even More Dangerous [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bernadette Giacomazzo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As news broke that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was out at the White House, #BannonOut hit the top of Twitter’s trending topic list in a matter of minutes.

And while most of the answers in the #BannonOut trending topic were positive — grateful, even, that Steve Bannon, an admitted white supremacy apologist and defender, was out of the White House — there’s one glaringly obvious fact that seems to elude people.

Getting Steve Bannon out of the White House doesn’t neutralize his effect — in fact, he’s now more dangerous than ever before.

Steve Bannon, according to CNN, had his job on the line for the past two weeks. And while he was given the option to voluntarily resign from his post, ultimately, he was forced out, thus the trending topic #BannonOut.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a blanket, and seemingly neutral, statement about Bannon’s departure.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” Sanders said in a statement.

And while the reasons for Bannon’s departure aren’t clear, sources told CNN that it had a lot to do with Bannon leaking information about the Trump White House to the press.

Join me at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 22nd in Phoenix, Arizona at the Phoenix Convention Center! Tickets at: https://t.co/2kUQfKqbsx pic.twitter.com/5ua74dlVtq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

With #BannonOut, however, the threat to the American people hasn’t decreased or been neutralized. If anything, it’s only increased.

Donald Trump, as a person and as a President, is despicable. Ask any native New Yorker who was alive in the 1980’s, when Trump was desperately trying to be accepted amongst the New York glitterati, and they will tell you that the man thrives on chaos and disorder — causing everyone to fall apart, and himself to profit.

It’s no surprise, then, that he took on Steve Bannon as an adviser — and a top one, at that — because, simply put, Bannon caters to all of Trump’s basest, most deplorable impulses.

Hate, of course, is a disloyal mistress, and when Trump’s chaos and fury turned on Bannon — thus getting #BannonOut — Bannon decided that he was going to go “nuclear,” according to The Atlantic.

No longer fettered by the confines of his title, Bannon has now declared “war” on the Trump White House. What’s more, since he knows all of Trump’s White House, he’s in a unique position to take down Trump better, perhaps, than Robert Mueller ever could.

And while this writer would be all too pleased to watch Trump and his children do a perp walk, the fear of Bannon turning his spittle-fueled rage on the American people once he’s finished with Trump is a very real one.

“Already, Breitbart is on a war footing. “It may turn out to be the beginning of the end for the Trump administration, the moment Donald Trump became Arnold Schwarzenegger,” editor Joel Pollak wrote on Friday, referring to the actor-turned California governor, who won office as a populist outsider, and exited with a 23 percent approval rating.”

On #PurpleHeartDay????I thank all the brave men and women who have sacrificed in battle for this GREAT NATION! #USA???????? pic.twitter.com/QmfdLSLp6p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Bannon’s animus towards anyone that isn’t a rich, white, non-Jewish man is well-known. Now that #BannonOut is a real thing, he’s a rabid dog off the leash and ready for war.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]