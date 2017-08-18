Johnny Depp’s 2018 Plans: Hollywood Vampires Tour, ‘The Secret World’ For TV, And More Movies [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp has a tremendous to-do list, as always. Next year Depp has plans to make a rock album, and go on tour with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as Hollywood Vampires. Johnny also has both TV and movie projects hitting various stages of production and release next year. For a list of announced projects keep reading.

Alice Cooper has announced that Hollywood Vampires will be releasing a new album this spring, probably before March. Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry are Hollywood Vampires and they will start their album tour probably in March according to Alice Cooper. For more information, see this from Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp will co-produce The Secret World, an international TV show based on the video game The Secret World, according to Deadline. While a lot of details including casting have not been ironed out, the announcement sounds definite.

Johnny Depp, Pam Veasey, Christi Dembrowski, Sam Sarkar and Gudrun Giddings will be producing The Secret World for television. The script is currently being written by James V. Hart and James Hart. Pam Veasey, former showrunner of CSI: New York, will be the showrunner for The Secret World.

The Secret World is perfect for a television series Gudrun Giddings explains in Deadline.

“It’s one of the most character driven and well-developed games I know of and naturally lends itself to fantastical storylines with intriguing characters, a thrilling and binge-worthy international TV show,”

Will Johnny Depp be cast as an actor in The Secret World show, or will he remain behind the scenes? It is still unknown exactly what Depp’s role in the development and shooting will be. The time table for airing the program also remains unknown. Logically though, it will take up at least some of the musician and actor’s time in the coming months and into 2018.

One of Johnny Depp’s first accomplishments of the year will be court date for to pursue his lawsuit against TMG for allegedly mishandling his money. There will be a jury, rather than a single judge’s decision and the case will be heard beginning January 24 according to Deadline.

Will Johnny testify in court in his own defense? It is yet to be seen how Johnny’s attorneys will present the case, but the actor might need to be there.

Johnny Depp currently has a lot of movies in the works. The Jack Sparrow actor has made about eight movies in 2017, some major ones, including Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales are already completed and released. Some of the new films are awaiting release and some are still being filmed. More Depp films have been announced but have not started production.

Murder on the Orient Express with Johnny Depp is in post-production with a release date of November 10, 2017. Promotions for Murder on the Orient Express should be out of the way before 2018.

Johnny Depp’s LAbyrinth is in post-production with an indefinite release date. LAbyrinth will be in theaters sometime in 2018 according to IMDb. Johnny will be promoting this film and going to premieres as the release date nears.

Sherlock Gnomes, an animated feature, will be released March 23, 2018. Johnny Depp portrays the voice of Sherlock Gnomes and should be involved in the promotion of the film, which usually begins before the release date.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 has been in production since July 3 of this year. Fantastic Beasts 2 has a release date of November 16, 2018. Depp will obviously be involved in the promotion of this film, but there are plenty of co-stars to share that honor.

Johnny Depp is currently shooting Richard Says Goodbye. Johnny has the title role and has been filming since July 25. For more information on Johnny Depp’s Richard Says Goodbye, see this from the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp will have a starring role in The Invisible Man. The film has been announced, but so far there is no time table for the production or release of The Invisible Man.

It seems that Johnny Depp will be incredibly busy in 2018, but there does seem to be a break in the spring and summer to accommodate his Hollywood Vampires Tour with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Johnny Depp is dedicated to his music and will go on tour with Hollywood Vampires this spring according to Alice Cooper.

