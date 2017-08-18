Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Was Spotted Getting His Flirt On With Another Woman [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Natasha Reda and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was spotted getting a little too close to Sofia Richie on Thursday. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two were photographed holding hands and giving each other a super tight hug at Liquid Juice Bar in Los Angeles, California.

You know what they say? Pictures speak a thousand words. However, photos also speak for themselves, and these pics don’t look like one of the two people is in a relationship with a Kardashian.

Considering this isn’t the first time Lionel Richie’s daughter has been linked to one of Kourtney’s exes, she should probably watch her back. Sofia was also spotted with Scott Disick at the Cannes Film Festival in May. After rumors surfaced that the two were more than just friends, the 18-year-old took to Twitter to clarify that she and Kourtney’s baby daddy are “just homies.” But do friends cuddle on yachts? They were later seen enjoying dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California in June.

Let’s not forget to mention that both Kourtney and Sofia were also linked to Justin Bieber last year. It was never confirmed whether or not the eldest Kardashian was hooking up with the “Sorry” singer, but Sofia was definitely smitten with the Biebs. Does anyone else notice a pattern here? Kourtney and Sofia clearly have the same type in men. But before we jump to any conclusions, it appears as though Sofia knew Younes long before he started dating Kourtney, and there are plenty of Instagram photos to prove it.

Let me call your dad A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

till the morning A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

It still doesn’t justify the undeniable flirtation going on between the two of them. We’re very confident that Kourtney would not approve. Especially since she and Younes just got back from a dream trip to Egypt. According to Us Weekly, the two are more than just a fling. In fact, their relationship is getting super serious.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, and the model, 23, enjoyed a fun-filled vacation that included riding camels and visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza. Kourtney even shared her first-ever photo of the two of them on Instagram. If that’s not serious, then we don’t know what is.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

So what do you think about the photos? Does Kourtney have something to worry about?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]