‘Logan’ With Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine And Patrick Stewart’s Xavier Of X-Men: Terrifying And Bloody [Opinion]

Logan, starring Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, is the most horrifying X-Men film yet, but not in the way one might think. In Logan, Wolverine AKA Logan and Xavier face a very real enemy, as well as the usual comic book based villains.

Of course, Logan features the same dose of violence, gore and great action that X-Men fans have become accustomed to. There are armies of bad guys for Hugh Jackman to fight as Wolverine, and Logan even features some children to protect, but at the same time, Logan is doubly terrifying because Wolverine and Xavier are not the men they used to be, as the Rolling Stone noted.

“The artist formerly known as Wolverine [Hugh Jackman] is now a boozer who limps, wears glasses and scrapes out a living by chauffeuring bachelorette parties… It’s not easy watching Professor [Xavier] suffer seizures that rattle his telepathic brain and shake up anyone in the vicinity.”

Logan, with Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, is an unflinching look at the impact of time, hardship, and defeat. The years have taken their toll on Xavier and Wolverine. Hugh Jackman portrays the same kind of bitterness, frustration, and cynicism that more ordinary people sometimes feel, as Wired expounds upon so eloquently.

“[Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine] is suicidal and he’s drinking too much, even for him… Yes, everything you’ve heard is true. That rage-filled, drunk, foul-mouthed Logan who never got to fully surface in the previous X-Men movies is finally joining his buddy Deadpool in the world of grown-up cinema.”

Patrick Stewart’s Xavier is in his 90’s and showing every day of it in Logan. Professor Xavier is slipping a bit and can no longer control his powers. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine seems more of a washed up ex-cowboy fallen off the wagon than one of the X-Men, but Logan doggedly cares for Xavier.

The scariest villain in Logan is merely the passage of time. Hard times, aging, and perpetual frustration have broken these X-Men at least it seems that way in the opening scenes of Logan.

Logan with Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart rated well with both critics and the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, earning 93 and 91 percent respectively. In other words, Logan is a great movie, but it is kind of sad. Logan is a lot heavier than previous X-Men movies, so brace for it, and keep a box of tissues handy.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Patrick Stewart’s Xavier have discovered the physical and psychological downside of getting older. Hugh Jackman is masterful in his portrayal of the aging Wolverine, having weighty responsibilities, and not having the stamina he once had, but as the Rolling Stone explains. Hugh Jackman is still portraying a fiery mutant.

“Don’t panic: Logan is a hard-a**, R-rated rager that explodes with action. But what makes it indelibly raw and touching is the sight of mutant heroes raging against the dying of the light.”

Logan, reportedly the last in the X-Men series, at least for Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, is a sad commentary on X-Men in 2029. There have been no natural births of more mutants, but it comes to the attention of Wolverine and Patrick Stewart that somehow there is a new breed, a new generation of X-men and these kids need help.

Sadly Wolverine and Xavier are ill equipped, and Hugh Jackman’s Logan is not all that motivated anymore. Still, one little girl, Laura portrayed by Dafne Keen, who happens to be the genetic product of Wolverine, proves endearing enough to get these aging heroes back in the game, though with perpetual reluctance from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, must protect his daughter, on one hand, and attend to the needs of Patrick Stewart’s aging Xavier at the same time. Hugh Jackman’s Logan becomes the superhero equivalent of the sandwich generation. Even a powerful X-Men character like Logan is faltering under the pressure.

Logan is a sad tale, but Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart are powerful in their roles as aging X-Men.

