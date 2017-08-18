Did Shepard Smith’s Report Show How Trump Got It Right? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Shepard Smith is the anchor over at Fox News who makes it very clear that he doesn’t support Trump. Despite all of Smith’s prodding and poking at Trump’s style, it looks like he just demonstrated that Trump’s way of doing things may just be the right way after all. The horrific terror attack in Spain on Thursday afternoon brought chaos, and during that chaos, things were reported that later turned out not to be the case.

It was late afternoon on Wednesday when Shepard Smith took to the air to defend himself from the social media traffic he was getting. People were telling him to wait until he gets news confirmed before reporting it as the real deal. It sounded as if he raised the tone of his voice an octave or so and offered an angry-like reply. He said that it was the police and officials feeding them this information. In other words, his reporting wasn’t to blame.

Social media posts started popping up calling out Shepard Smith for reporting things that weren’t “official” as of yet. At one point during Smith’s report on the Barcelona, Spain, terror event, Donald Trump released a tweet. With all the horror and pain going on in Spain, Smith took the time out to critique Trump’s tweet. Smith read the tweet then said, “Well that’s what the president tweeted. Helpful? I don’t know.” It appeared that he may be dismissing the president’s tweet.

Trump’s tweet is below, which was not his first reply to the people of Spain. His original tweet to Spain conveyed that the U.S. was ready to do anything that would help them during this horrific time. But it was his tweet about an hour later that Smith had the need to critique.

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

According to Mediaite, Shepard Smith took time out of his report to throw shade on Trump to claim this never happened. This is when Smith pointed to a report coming from Snopes as evidence.

Mediaite also quotes Smith as saying, “It’s just not what happened, but there’s the presidential input for the day.” Mediaite also describes Smith’s demeanor after he was done commenting on Trump. They said, “he snarked before carrying on with his coverage of the attack.”

Trump tweeted a very presidential tweet about an hour before this tweet emerged that got Smith’s gander up enough to stop his reporting to poke at Trump. The president’s original tweet was very heartfelt toward the people of Spain, as seen below.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Tweets about Smith getting one of the suspects’ names wrong were popping up online, like the tweet below. It is surmised that it was online messages like this that Smith defended himself against. This is when he said on air that it was the police passing along this information, and that is where he was getting it from. You can see the part of Smith’s coverage in the YouTube video posted in a tweet from Blue Collar News, which is below.

@ShepNewsTeam smash was in such a hurry to blather about anything he got the drivers name wrong. Should study DJT getting it right???? — Larry Harvey (@MyLarrysWorld) August 17, 2017

Shepard Smith Reporting 8/17/2017 3PM Fake News August 17 2017 https://t.co/C76CbiiKsa via @YouTube — Blue Collar News (@BlueCollarNews_) August 17, 2017

During the early reports on Spain’s terrorist attack, contrasting reports were coming in. The person whose picture was plastered all over the news may or may not have been the one involved, reports Newsmax. At one point he was deemed the driver of the van, but later he wasn’t.

Even later than that, the man in the picture was thought to be the brother of one of the people involved in this attack. He was also thought to be a victim of a stolen ID, which may have been taken by his brother to rent the van. Nothing was deemed as official, but instead of saying there’s confusion in the reports, Shepard Smith appeared to report on a few of the things that were later reported differently.

When Smith found out about the man who showed up at a police station reporting his identification stolen, he said, “He’s gone to the police station and reported the theft of his documentation.” He then said, “Turns out, whoever the suspect is may have stolen his documents. This may not be the suspect at all. We’re waiting for clarification on this from the local authorities.”

All this confusion around the Barcelona terrorist attack speaks well to Trump’s recent statement about not reporting things until he gets the facts correct. Trump was caught in a firestorm for not coming out and condemning people on one side of the Charlottesville violence during a protest.

As the Washington Times reports, Trump defended being cautious about condemning anyone until all the facts were in. Trump made this statement,

“I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct,” the president said, “Unlike the media before I make a statement, I like to know the facts.”

It looks like Shepard Smith might have saved himself some angst if he took a page from Trump’s book and reported on what the authorities released as an official statement regarding the Barcelona attack. At least some folks on social media thought so. It seems that Shepard Smith did a great job this afternoon at demonstrating how Trump might actually have something there when wanting to wait for “the facts” before spewing off.

