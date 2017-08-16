‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Predictions: Week 1 – Who Goes Home? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Todd Betzold and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

We have the first results show on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight, and five acts will be heading home. That means seven acts will be making their way to the semifinals on AGT 2017. So, who goes home tonight on America’s Got Talent Season 12? Check out my Week 1 live show thoughts below in my America’s Got Talent 2017 predictions.

Last night on America’s Got Talent Season 12, the first 12 acts took the stage and performed for our votes. Overall, we had a pretty good night of performances, including my picks for the Top 5 performances.

With that being said, we have to send five acts home tonight, and seven acts will survive for another round of competition. This will be the first chance for us to see how America votes, so it is a toss-up right now. An act I may like might not be liked by America, and vice versa.

This is always a tough one, but I think we can be pretty certain about some of the acts making it through. Two of those guaranteed acts would be Darci Lynne and Angelica Hale, as their videos on the AGT YouTube channel have been crushing it. I don’t think there is any way they can’t move on, even though I was not impressed with Darci Lynne last night.

From there, I think Preacher Lawson will get voted through. Because of their story and being in the Air Force, I think In The Stairwell makes it through. He seems to be liked (and I don’t know why), but I think Puddles Pity Party will make it through also. We have to mix it up somewhat, so I am going to say Billy and Emily England and Just Jerk will be the other two acts moving on to the semifinals on America’s Got Talent 2017.

With that being said, the five acts I believe will be sent home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017 are as follows.

Christian Guardino

Artyon and Paige

The Singing Trump

Bello Nock

Yoli Mayor

I was on the fence with Yoli Mayor and Billy & Emily England, but I think America will be sick of all the singers on the live shows, so they will vote for other acts.

When you don’t even know what to think. #AGT pic.twitter.com/c4BWQjOBbG — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 16, 2017

Who do you think goes home tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]