‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Spoilers: Best Performances From Live Shows Week 1 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Todd Betzold and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It was the first night of live shows on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight on NBC, as the first 12 acts took the stage to perform for your votes. This was the big time, as the acts took the stage at Dolby Theater and fought for a chance to move on to the next round on AGT 2017. We had a lot of great performances tonight on America’s Got Talent Season 12, but who had the best performances of the night? Check out my Top 5 picks below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers!

Before heading into the picks, lets talk about the 12 acts that were performing. For tonight on AGT 2017, we got to see Christian Guardino, Artyon and Paige, In The Stairwell, The Singing Trump, Angelica Hale, Bello Nock, Just Jerk, Puddles Pity Party, Preacher Lawson, Billy & Emily England, Yoli Mayor and Darci Lynne take the stage.

I had mixed emotions after these performances, as I was questioning why some of them even made it to the live shows. I mean, Puddles Pity Party is a different kind of act for America’s Got Talent 2017, but his vocals are nothing special. In a season full of singers, that is key. The same can be said for The Singing Trump, who is just plain annoying now. Overall, we did have some great performances and the Top 5 picks are below.

5 – Bello Nock

For me, when I think of America’s Got Talent 2017, I think of danger acts. We can watch singers on other singing competition shows. We can watch dancers on other dancing competition shows. Danger acts make AGT different, so I give props to Bello Nock and what he does. It did get repetitive at times, but I thought the danger of it all made it very exciting.

4 – Just Jerk

They are a Korean dance group on America’s Got Talent 2017 and did an awesome job. They have great precision and I love the way they brought out the props toward the end of the routine. The lighted jackets were kind of a dud, but I think this group has some serious potential and I enjoy watching them.

3 – Yoli Mayor

Talk about an amazing voice, huh? Yoli Mayor is something special and she shined on that stage tonight. I do feel the production around her was too much, as it overpowered her voice at times and it was hard to hear her. However, the powerful vocals were still there and I think she is such a strong singer and should move on to the next round on America’s Got Talent 2017.

2 – Preacher Lawson

One constant on this show is a good comedian and we have that in Preacher Lawson. He has such great stage presence and so much energy. I thought his jokes were great tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017 and I think he is personable. People enjoy watching him and he got a ton of views on his video right away, so I think he’ll be just fine tomorrow night.

1 – Angelica Hale

How could you not love this little girl? Angelica is 9 years old and amazing. Her voice is so mature and easy to listen to. To be that young and have that much confidence on that stage is amazing. She never disappoints and I think she will make it all the way to the finals.

Who were your favorite acts tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017?

