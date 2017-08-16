‘Criminal Minds’ Boycott Group #NoHotchNoWatch Starts Second Year Supporting Thomas Gibson [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Criminal Minds star Thomas Gibson has inspired one of the most tenacious boycotts seen in recent years. Saturday marked the first anniversary of Gibson’s termination by CBS and ABC, and the birth of #NoHotchNoWatch.

#NoHotchNoWatch came together one year ago. A core group of hardcore Thomas Gibson fans formulated a plan to boycott Criminal Minds and hold Twitter protests instead during the Criminal Minds time slot. The #NoHotchNoWatch protests continue.

Criminal Minds actress Paget Brewster tried to defuse the situation in a recent interview with TV Line recently, explaining that in any job people come and go. There is not anything that co-workers can do about it.

“It’s always hard when someone is gone, whether by choice or not by their choice… but it is the same as any job over a decade people come and go and it’s hard but you roll with it… you can’t not miss the people who are gone.”

Paget Brewster was fired by CBS once, and the fans protested until she was brought back. Employees are not generally in the position to challenge their bosses, but customers can certainly speak up and stop using the services of the company that unjustly fires an employee they like. That’s where #NoHotchNoWatch comes in.

Criminal Minds viewers and the viewers of other CBS and ABC programming are essentially customers, and there are a lot of dissatisfied customers. Criminal Minds ratings are down by over 17 percent overall, and 22.45 percent for the demographic, when comparing Season 12 with Season 11 according to TV Series Finale.

Remember when Paget Brewster and A.J. Cook were fired from Criminal Minds?

Remember when @pagetpaget spoke so badly about CBS but now she’s fine with them because they write her a check #NoHotchNoWatch — May (@MayValerie123) August 9, 2017

Criminal Minds star Thomas Gibson has some incredible fans, who have proven their loyalty in a way few fans could muster. #NoHotchNoWatch has ingeniously managed to gain the attention of national and international media. They have been mentioned by some pretty big names.

Thomas Gibson’s long history in theater, television, and movies has created a really strong, hard core fan base. Gibson is loved by some of the most tenacious and capable fans out there, and they plan to boycott Criminal Minds and all other CBS and ABC shows until Thomas gets a formal public apology and an offer at least to return.

Hey Folks. Here is UPDATED Poster of all of you wonderful folks who’ve supported #NoHotchNoWatch Let the world Know! #WeAreStillStanding pic.twitter.com/00TBcZ8Iuv — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) August 11, 2017

We also want to invite EVERYONE to join us on Wendesday 8/16 to a TWO HOUR Tweetfest of Loyalty #NoHotchNoWatch #ThomasGibsonStillStanding — Phoenix Rising (@bnbreilly) August 11, 2017

With fall season on the horizon, will still not watch CM unless they bring back @ImThomasGibson! Reruns it is! #NoHotchNoWatch — Dr. Cheryl (@cherylewhitten) August 14, 2017

Posting #NoHotchNoWatch to new season 13 CM cast pictures today. #WeAreStillStanding for Thomas Gibson. — Mary Hartman (@MaryHar36148438) August 13, 2017

#NoHotchNoWatch is not the only boycott facing CBS and ABC. Many fans of The Last Man Standing have also threatened a boycott. It is unknown exactly how their plans are moving forward, but perhaps in September, they will make their strategy known. Some other groups are disappointed with the news coverage and programming of these networks as well.

Criminal Minds has lost more viewers than most over the course of last season. Fans are disgruntled with the treatment of Thomas Gibson and want to see him return. Will CBS and ABC ever concede?

#NoHotchNoWatch is in this for the duration. They are enjoying their Thomas Gibson Twitter fests, and perhaps that is the secret to the success of the movement. These Thomas Gibson celebrations which also happen to be a boycott of Criminal Minds are fun as well as effective at gaining worldwide attention.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

‘Criminal Minds’ Protest: Thomas Gibson Fans ‘Still Standing’ #NoHotchNoWatch One Year Anniversary [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ Lines Up Villains, But Fans Need A Hero: #NoHotchNoWatch Calls For Thomas

‘Axis’: A 2017 Aisha Tyler, Emmett Hughes Film Starring Thomas Gibson And Many From Criminal Minds [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’: Shemar Moore And Kirsten Vangsness Flirting Again? What About Thomas Gibson? [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ Is Gearing Up For Season 13, So Is #NoHotchNoWatch’s Thomas Gibson Protest [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’: Stop The ‘Revolving Door’ Unless Thomas Gibson Is Walking Through [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ Boycott By Thomas Gibson Fans At #NoHotchNoWatch Prepared To Double Down [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ Veteran Hotch: Thomas Gibson Drives From Texas To Charleston In Birthday Trek [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ ‘Crazy’ Plot? Matthew Gray Gubler Needs ‘Help’: Where’s Thomas Gibson? [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ Casting Changes: Who Has To Stay Because Thomas Gibson Is Gone? [Opinion]

ABC And CBS Upfronts 2017 Stir Anger And More Boycotts To Join Thomas Gibson’s #NoHotchNoWatch [Opinion]

Thomas Gibson Fans At #NoHotchNoWatch Are Disappointed With ‘Criminal Minds’ [Opinion]

‘Criminal Minds’ Finale: Shemar Moore Returns, Reid Is Out Of Prison, But #NoHotchNoWatch Continues [Opinion]

Thomas Gibson Nemesis Virgil Williams To Leave Criminal Minds: #NoHotchNoWatch Delighted [Opinion]

Thomas Gibson Fans At #NoHotchNoWatch: Could The Boycott Movement Broaden As Well As Grow? [Opinion]

Thomas Gibson Supporters Declare #HotchSeesAll: Hotch Understood The ‘Criminal Minds’ Vision [Opinion]

Remembering ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 1 With Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Lola Glaudini, And Mandy Patinkin

Criminal Minds, ABC and CBS are preparing for Season 13, and so is #NoHotchNoWatch.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]