Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are A Powerful Couple, Not A Power Couple [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been together for a year and a half now, and things seem to be great between them. Malik and Hadid have faced difficulties that are hard for ordinary folks to even imagine and come through strong as a couple.

Malik and Hadid run the gauntlet of reporters and photographers every time they go out. Their every move is reported, and their every word and tweet analyzed in the press.

Zayn Malik doesn’t like it when he and Gigi Hadid are called a power couple. Zayn apparently associates that phrase with people who don’t care about each other and are only together for some social or economic benefit. Vogue quotes Zayn from an interview with the Evening Standard.

“That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

While Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are not a power couple — especially not by Zayn’s definition — Malik and Hadid are a powerful couple, and that could not be denied. It’s not so much their ability to network, their wealth, or their popularity that make them powerful, though, it is Gigi’s intelligence, Zayn’s unending creativity, and, most of all, their love for each other that is the key to their power.

Yes, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are big names all over the world. Gigi Hadid is a world-class supermodel, and Zayn as a former One Direction singer gone solo is his own only limitation. Poor Zayn has an anxiety disorder that makes it difficult for him to eat on tour, and going on stage sometimes triggers paralyzing anxiety.

Still, Zayn Malik is golden. He’s a tremendously creative perfectionist, which is rare, and Malik’s book, Zayn, is evidence of that. Not only is it beautifully worded, the design made him the envy of many a graphic designer.

Gigi Hadid is not only beautiful, she is also wise and extremely likable. From her plucky self-defense in Milan (seen in the video below) to her free-spirited comradery with Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid is everybody’s dream pal. Gigi is reportedly athletic, friendly, easy to talk to and super sweet.

Zayn Malik says Gigi Hadid is funny. Gigi has a great sense of humor and a beautiful singing voice, according to Zayn. Everyone recalls when Mr. Malik said his favorite thing about Miss Hadid is her ears, as mentioned by Hollywood Life. That’s so cute, but really he was saying that he related Gigi’s ears to her personality. Odd, but Zayn is creative, and thus his mind makes odd connections.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are a powerful pair. Their relationship is compellingly beautiful, and individually they are both amazing as well. It isn’t because they are rich or famous — it’s that they are really interesting and nice people, who definitely bring out the best in each other.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a lot going for them, and fans are on pins and needles waiting for Zayn to pop the question if he hasn’t already. There is no guarantee these two would make an announcement. Still, the question on everyone’s mind is when Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will get married.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are already living together, though not in one place. Home is wherever their careers take them, and that is frequently all over the world. Home can be Gigi’s New York high-rise apartment, Malik’s London home, or his mansion in Los Angeles. More often than not, it’s probably an endless stream of really nice hotel rooms in one exotic city after another.

For Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, home is not a place, it is something that happens when they are together. Malik and Hadid cook together, watch TV, eat popcorn, laugh, and sing together. Life is good.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will likely get married someday, but they are already pretty committed to each other.