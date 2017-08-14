Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper And Joe Perry’s New All Original Album And Hollywood Vampires Tour In 2018 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry will reunite in early 2018 to cut a new album as Hollywood Vampires. Alice Cooper confided on WROR there is a tour coming up as well.

Alice Cooper revealed that Hollywood Vampires are cutting a new album of all original music. No more cover tunes, not for the new album anyway. Alice Cooper told WROR that he, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry would be writing music together.

“We’ve got to do another album. We’ve got to write another album which is not gonna be covers this time. It’s all gonna be original stuff.”

All the Hollywood Vampires members are veteran musicians fully accustomed to writing music, so it’s no problem for them to produce original music. Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, and Alice Cooper are all up to the task. Hollywood Vampires is primarily a tribute band, so cover tunes are expected. Original music could put Hollywood Vampires in another category.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry are all going on the road next year. They’ve worked hard this year.

Joe Perry is touring with Aerosmith, Alice Cooper touring with his Paranormal Album, and Johnny Depp has been cranking out movies like mad in 2017.

Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp are getting their affairs in order so that they can clear their schedules for a Hollywood Vampires tour in early 2018.

The Hollywood Vampires will start their tour sometime around March but first, comes making that original album. Alice Cooper told WROR a bit about that process.

“[Hollywood Vampires] will be going out in 2018. Johnny’s doing five movies this year so he can kind of like open up his schedule next year and go out and tour for awhile. Joe Perry’s finishing up Aerosmith, and I’m finishing up this tour in December so we will be heading out probably the beginning of 2018, I would say March or something like that.”

Johnny Depp actually made 8 movies this year. Pirates of the Caribbean being the most notable, but he’s also starring in LAbyrinth, Murder on the Orient Express, Sherlock Gnomes, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, King of The Jungle, Richard Says Goodbye, and The Black Ghiandola according to Cinema Blend. There are a few more projects he might have to work on in 2018.

Perhaps Hollywood Vampires’ Alice Cooper was not counting the voice overs for the animated feature Sherlock Gnomes, or the short film Black Ghiandola which Johnny Depp made for the Make A Film Foundation according to IMDb. Johnny Depp is working so hard this year it is hard to keep track.

Alice Cooper just started the North American leg of his Paranormal Tour on August 12. Alice Cooper is joined by Deep Purple and Edgar Winter.

Joe Perry is on what is reportedly Aerosmith’s Farewell tour. Joe Perry, however, says he hopes not. For more on Joe Perry’s reluctant retirement from Aerosmith, see this from the Inquisitr.

