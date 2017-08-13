Trump Vs. North Korea Missiles — Are You Scared? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The words “scary,” “scared,” and “frightened” are showing up more and more these days as people describe their feelings over the U.S. plight with North Korea. Kim Jong Un’s threats continue to taunt the U.S. and Donald Trump continues to send out his words of retaliation, in a way that shows the world he is not backing down. While many people in American are scared, more than likely there’s not one location that harbors more frightened folks today than the U.S. island territory of Guam.

Trump’s approach to Kim Jong Un and the government of North Korea has two camps of thought today that are polarized when interpreting Trump’s hard-wired stand against the Korean dictator. According to the Washington Post, some foreign policy analysts see Trump’s words of retaliation as “a break from the ineffective diplomatic language that has governed Washington-Pyongyang interactions for years.” These people believe it was time to make the stand that Trump is making today.

Then there are people, like Robert E. Kelly, who see things differently. Kelly, who is an expert on North Korea, calls Trump’s threats to Kim Jong Un, “unnecessary, scary, and irresponsible,” according to the Post. You may remember Kelly, who gained viral fame on the Internet back in March when his toddler daughter crashed his interview with the BBC on live TV. He got his 15 minutes of fame for that, as did as his young daughter. His tweet about Trump’s approach to North Korea is seen below.

Vox suggests that Trump’s words on Friday morning conveying that the U.S. military is in the position to attack North Korea at a moment’s notice, (His “lock and loaded” speech), leaves the troops open for retaliation. Vox reports these troops are there for long-planned military exercises with South Korea. Now that Trump has sent out his “lock and loaded” message this offers the thought to North Korea that they “might well be a cover for an attack.”

The problem explains Vox — “That makes the North more willing to consider preemptively striking U.S. and South Korean forces, which would be a catastrophe.” They finish off this critique of Trump’s words to North Korea by saying, “But even worse, Trump’s tweet is actually false: The US military is not “fully in place” and ready to start a war with North Korea.”

Unless Vox has a credible insider leaking them Intel, are they really able to say this for sure? They call this a “double whammy of a bad tweet: It’s a lie, and it’s a lie that makes a very serious threat that the US military is not quite ready to deliver on.” When Donald Trump was still on the campaign trail he made the promise not to release any information that would give any enemy any inkling of what the U.S. has planned, like what was seen in past administrations.

It’s not that Vox doesn’t make a great case the U.S. being unprepared, they even compare the numbers of military troops for both sides for the U.S. and North Korea in the area. Still, the fact remains that Trump and his administration have stated from the get-go that nothing will be released that could possibly give any enemy of the U.S. a heads up with plans. To have the appearance that the U.S. is not prepared doesn’t necessarily mean this is the case. In another article from Vox, they report that “Americans are afraid of war with North Korea and how Trump will handle it.”

Many Americans are afraid when hearing that North Korea not only has the capability now to hit the U.S. with nuclear weapons, but they are also threatening to launch those missiles. Looking at this unstable man and what we know about him from his past, makes these threats even more frightening. Kim Jong Un is a man who reportedly fed his own uncle to a pack of 120 starving dogs, as discussed in an article by USA Today back in 2014.

The gruesome report of how the uncle was stripped naked, along with his aids and thrown into a pit with these dogs was unconfirmed, said USA Today at the time they reported on what was heard. The report claimed it took just under an hour for the dogs to devour Jang Song Thaek and five of his closest aids first surfaced in a Hong Kong-based newspaper.

As time went on people became skeptical of the report, but whether it was dogs or a firing squad, Kim Jong did have his own uncle put to death for some type of crime against the state, as Time Magazine later reported that year. At that time the magazine also reported how a former prison guard reported on the horrors of North Korea prison camps, such as the imprisonment of children and people being forced to dig their own graves.

Any way you look at it, Kim Jong Un is not wrapped too tight, so should we fear what he and his country are capable of doing? North Korea now has nuclear weapons and it sounds as if Kim Jong Un is just itching to show the world what he can do, like a kid with a new toy. His threats against the U.S. have been going on for years, but what is different today is that he actually has those weapons, before he did not.

As Judge Jeanine Pirro conveyed on Fox News last week, North Korea has those weapons today because no one had done a thing about his years of developing them. Past administrations have even helped him, starting with something Bill Clinton did while president. As Express U.K. reports,

“The former US president signed a diplomacy deal with North Korea in October 1994 in the hope he could stem the threat of all-out war and instead bring the isolated nation into the “global community. But the pact was quickly betrayed by the warmongering nation who covertly developed nuclear weapons while the U.S, subsidized billions of dollars to prop up the regime, experts claim.”

The lines drawn in the sand by previous administrations kept moving a little further each time progress was made with these nuclear weapons in North Korea. Back when North Korea first obtained the nuclear material would have been the time to act, but no one did. Now that the deadly weapons are built and ready to go, it has become Trump’s problem.

What is he supposed to do? Continue moving those lines in the sand? Should he ignore Kim Jong Un threats to send four missiles Guam’s way and hope that he doesn’t mean it? While North Korea isn’t threatening to send missiles to Guam, they are saying they will fall 18 – 25 miles away from the island nation. North Korea’s missile testing does not have a stellar record when it comes to accuracy and this is where the frightening thoughts come in.

The residents of Guam have all been handed fact sheets giving them directions on what to do and how to prepare for an “imminent missile threat,” such as not looking at the flash of light because it could blind you. You can read that fact sheet here where it is posted online for the people in Guam. Would you be scared if you were sent one of these government instruction booklets for what to do in a nuclear attack?

If this was you on the island nation of Guam, what would you want to your president to do? The possibility of being in the path of a nuclear missile strike is probably feeling more real today to the folks on that island rather than the rest of the nation. Although, many folks in America are probably not far behind in their fears of Kim Jong Un and his missiles.

