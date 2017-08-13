STARING DOWN KIM JUNG [Opinion]

Overly sensitive, a wardrobe that does not include a tie and a haircut that was halted by one of Pyongyang’s rolling blackouts, is perhaps the best summation of Kim Jung Un, anyone outside of North Korea can give. Then there is his portly stature, his love of basketball and his late-night partying which reminds us all, of that neighbor down the block. We wouldn’t mind lending him a cup of sugar, if he would only keep the noise down a bit, tend to the affairs of his house and stop threatening to set ours on fire.

Knowing what we know of Kim Jung Un, it is hard to understand why the United States would be in his crosshairs, destined for nuclear effacement. I was one of many, who believed that upon the death of his father Kim Jong Il, North Korea would be handed over to a leadership less imperious and more wanton. One that despite the overbearing hand of its government, still allowed its citizens to chuckle at political cartoons and choke on Mc Donald’s hamburgers. In fact, I was prepared to go and spend my hard-earned dollars, procuring hookers and marijuana (I heard it’s legal to buy and sell there; the latter not the former) on the streets of Pyongyang. That all changed after the increase in seismic activity around the Korean Peninsula.

One can’t help but wonder what is going through the mind of ‘the Marshall’ in Pyongyang. What does he know that we don’t? Why does he continue to spit his belligerent parlance in our direction? What does he want and is he aware of his nations fate should he continue on?

According to The Washington Post, North Korea has acquired the technology, to miniaturize a nuclear warhead and affix it to an ICBM. That puts everything from white nationalist in Charlotteville to undocumented workers in the Castro, and everything in between in range of a Hwasong-14 missile. If that still doesn’t unsettle you, then they plan on exercising the range on a lower class of missiles, by launching them in the direction of Guam later this month. Four missiles to be precise.

The Japanese along with the South Koreans know better than most, the fruitlessness of the North’s acrimonious promises. For years they have kept their cool under threats, of being burned to cinders. The United States under the Obama Administration ignored Kim Jung Un for the most part, regarding him as a teething infant, who only needed a chew-toy to be sated and quiet. President Trump, on the other hand, has fully engaged Jung Un in the war of words.

Since coming to power in 2011, Jung Un, has been hell-bent on upgrading the North’s military capabilities and, securing economic prosperity for his people. His methods have only led him down a path riddled with UN sanctions, and further isolation for his country. His aim, to make North Korea entirely self-reliant is contingent upon a successful nuclear program. His idea of self-reliance means never having to negotiate, something we in the West should have learned from numerous broken agreements and unfulfilled obligations. This could get ugly. China has warned Pyongyang of its intent to look the other way, should the North Koreans go forward with their plan to target Guam- an American territory equipped with military bases. Its Foreign Ministry issued the following statement through its spokesman Geng Shuang.

“China hopes that all relevant parties will be cautious in their words and actions, and do things that help to alleviate tensions and enhance mutual trust, rather than walk on the old pathway of taking turns in shows of strength, and upgrading the tensions.”

I wholehearted agree, and never thought I would be looking to China, as the voice of reason in any conflict. With that said the coming event requires some preparation. Start by saying goodbye to your neighbors and co-workers. Then grab the ones you hold dear, and provided you have the time and means, head to the Shawnee National Forest in Illinois, trust me, it’s the best place to be for this. Take plenty of sunscreen, and remember not to stare directly into its bursting orange ring. And Just before it all goes dark, gives thanks to your maker, for the opportunity to witness something as spectacular as a solar eclipse and while you are at it say a prayer for our sweet home USA. Let’s hope the midday sun goes dark for no other reason.

[ Featured Image by KRT via AP Video/ AP Images]