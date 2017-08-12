Civil War II? Alabama Secessionists Push For South To Secede, Again [Opinion] [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

An Alabama-based secessionist group is calling for the South to secede – again – amidst ongoing racial tensions and a political climate that has emboldened white nationalist and similar groups, ABC News is reporting.

Not unlike the now-resurgent Ku Klux Klan (KKK), the Alabama-based League of the South never really went away, having been around for at least two decades. But the group, like the Klan and similar alt-right groups, has been energized by the Trump administration and is becoming more vocal and slightly more relevant.

The League’s longtime president, Michael Hill of Killen, amped up the rhetoric in July.

“Fight or die white man… nothing less than the complete reconquest and restoration of our patrimony — the whole, entire South.”

Specifically, Hill wants the New South ruled by a white, Christian government, free of the influence of “out groups.” Blacks will be allowed to live in the New South, and indeed even have rights, provided they are Christian.

“[Our goal is] good will and cooperation to Southern blacks in areas where we can work together as Christians to make life better for all people in the South.”

Hill is clear that he isn’t interested in seeing slavery brought back. Not because it’s immoral and a crime against human rights; but rather, because it’s “un-recreatable,” whatever that means.

Meanwhile, the League has even bought space on billboards in several Southern states, with a simple message: “SECEDE.”

Oddly enough, the League of the South isn’t the only group interested in secession. Another secessionist group has been moving forward with a view towards breaking away from the U.S., but for vastly different reasons.

The “Calexit” group has also been empowered, so to speak, by Trump’s election. But in this case, it’s a matter of disaffected liberals seeking to form their own, breakaway nation – one not governed by Donald Trump.

Whether you think either side’s goals are laudable, there are, of course, several problems with the idea of secession. The biggest, of course, is the fact that the Constitution simply doesn’t provide a process by which a state can secede; about all any state can do is declare themselves a free nation and let the chips fall where they may. South Carolina tried that in 1861; it didn’t end well.

And in the unlikely event that Congress should approve a state’s application for secession, Constitution be damned, there are tens of millions of thorny problems to sort out. All of the people in the new country receiving federal benefits like Social Security, for example – are they just going to be out of luck? Will tens of millions of former Americans have to get new passports? Would foreign countries even recognize those passports – and would New Southerners or Republic of Californians be allowed to travel overseas? What about border security? What’s going to become of all of the American military personnel, and their bases, in the new country?

The bottom line is that secession was attempted once, and it was a dismal failure (to put it mildly). Even if it could be achieved through peaceful means, there are too many hurdles to make it likely.

The South, and California, are, for better or for worse, going to be a part of the U.S.A. for as long as the United States exists as a nation. Secession isn’t going to happen.

[Featured Image by gabe9000c/Thinkstock]