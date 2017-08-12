Johnny Depp Is Filming ‘Richard Says Goodbye’ Now, At The UBC Campus With Zoey Deutch [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Where’s Johnny Depp right now? Johnny is reportedly filming his latest movie, Richard Says Goodbye, with Zoey Deutch at the University of British Columbia campus according to The UBYSSEE Blog. UBC is located in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia.

More specifically, Johnny Depp and Zoey Deutch are reportedly filming Richard Says Goodbye at the University of British Columbia’s Green College. Green is a very prestigious graduate level facility centered in UBC’s Graham House. It is a lovely facility with a great dream behind it. Dr. Cesil H. Green, co-founder of Texas Instruments, donated the funds for Green College at UBC, according to the Green College website.

“In the early 1990s, Dr. Green had a vision for an interdisciplinary graduate college at UBC where students and faculty could exchange big ideas, collaborate within the academy, and beyond. On November 22, 1993, that dream was finally realized.”

Johnny Depp portrays a college professor in Richard Says Goodbye, so now fans know where Depp’s Richard works and Zoey Deutch’s character goes to college. The University of British Columbia is one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in Canada and ranks highly on a world scale, according to Times Higher Education.

Further, Green College, where Johnny Depp’s film crew is reportedly working, seems to be a specialized and revolutionary graduate level facility for cross-disciplinary exploration within UBC. Will the innovative programs at Green College work their way into Richard Says Goodbye?

So who leaked Johnny Depp’s whereabouts? None other than the president of the University of British Columbia, Santa J. Ono, who tweeted just yesterday welcoming Johnny Depp.

We welcome Johnny Depp to our beautiful campus pic.twitter.com/xHJZLQOmvZ — Santa J. Ono (@ubcprez) August 11, 2017

Johnny Depp was also reportedly in downtown Vancouver, filming what The UBYSSEE Blog believes has to be Richard Says Goodbye with his lovely co-star Zoey Deutch on July 31, so the story seems to be substantiated on several fronts.

Johnny Depp filming Richard Says Goodbye seems to be disrupting the Green Campus, according to Mackenzie Lockhart, who complained on Twitter about new restrictions on students and a fifty man film crew getting in the way.

@Ubyssey Why no coverage of Johnny Depp on campus filming all week? Very disruptive to resident members of Green College! #UBC — Mackenzie Lockhart (@lockhartm) August 11, 2017

50 strangers around green, not allowed in locations, people coming to residents doors telling them not to practice music… — Mackenzie Lockhart (@lockhartm) August 11, 2017

Most Johnny Depp fans would love to be in Mackenzie’s shoes, though. Attending a college where Johnny Depp is filming a movie doesn’t seem like it would be a bad thing for most students. Still, staying out of the way and keeping quiet could be a downside.

Johnny Depp has created yet another reason his fans need to see Richard Says Goodbye. The campus itself, with all its beauty and academic prestige, would be reason enough to check out Richard Says Goodbye.

Richard Says Goodbye already sounds like it is taking shape as a wonderful film. The idea of filming at a college that is at once historic and innovative like the University of British Columbia sounds like a great idea.

Johnny Depp is not only a college professor in Richard Says Goodbye, he’s a professor at one of the finest colleges in Canada, and his star pupil is Zoey Deutch.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss and Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images]