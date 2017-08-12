Green Bay Packers: Takeaways From Preseason Week 1 Win Over Eagles [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers started their preseason on Thursday night with a 24-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a good start to a season that the Packers expect to compete for a Super Bowl appearance in. While preseason games don’t mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, the Packers have some young pieces that need as much experience as possible.

Thursday night’s game was not all fun for the Packers. They saw both Damarious Randall and Malachi Dupre go down with concussions, both off of hits that head coach Mike McCarthy thought were dirty. Despite the injuries, there were quite a few good things that the Packers can take away from the game.

Aaron Rodgers did not play in the Packers’ first preseason game and there is a good chance that the fans will not see more than a few snaps by him until the regular season comes around.

Whether Rodgers plays or not, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about watching the Packers this preseason. Some of those reasons were on full display in the first preseason game of the year.

All of that being said, what takeaways can be seen for the Packers from their preseason win over the Eagles?

My relationship with God is my number one focus. I know that if I take care of that, he will take care of everything else. pic.twitter.com/YNLIsbpMfw — Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) August 11, 2017

Trevor Davis Could Make Special Teams a Threat

After seeing Trevor Davis score a touchdown on a 68-yard punt return, the Packers’ special teams could become a threat in 2017. Davis has always been viewed as a special teams threat and Green Bay could use a playmaker in the return game. Scoring a touchdown on a return in the preseason is one thing, but Davis will have many chances in the regular season to make an impact as well.

Plenty of Quarterback Competition

Rumors swirled this past offseason that backup quarterback Brett Hundley could be available for trade. Green Bay decided not to move him, but they may change their mind now that their quarterback depth is showing up. Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill both had very solid games to start the preseason and if they continue to play well, Hundley could become available.

Highlights from Taysom Hill's preseason NFL debut with the Packers. He was 4/5 for 69 yards, 1 TD, 14 yards rushing #BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/ZEnVxEnOg4 — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) August 11, 2017

Two Young Receivers to Watch

Green Bay has plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, but both DeAngelo Yancey and Max McCaffrey showed up in a big way. Yancey caught three passes for 67 yards and McCaffrey caught three passes for 60 yards. Both receivers are talents to keep an eye on moving forward.

Rookie Defensive Backs Looked Solid

Kevin King and Josh Jones were both drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft to help shore up the defensive secondary. Both players looked good in their preseason debut. Green Bay will need both of them to play a role in the regular season and they seem to be getting off to a good start.

Green Bay’s next preseason game will be on August 19 against the Washington Redskins. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Packers from the Inquisitr.

What else would you add to the list of takeaways from the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

