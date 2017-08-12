Apple Watch 2017: Cellular Capabilities May Break Smartwatch Into Mainstream [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Since 2015, Apple has tried to break the Apple Watch into the mainstream. Unfortunately, the Watch is one of the first Apple devices in years that hasn’t quite caught on to the mainstream. This isn’t because Apple has made a bad product.

The first Apple Watch may have felt like a beta product, but the Apple Watch 2 is a very useful device, just as long as you have your iPhone around. At the time of its release, the Daily Express claimed that with the Watch Series 2, it was finally time to buy a smartwatch.

“The Apple Watch 2 is finally here bringing a host of new features and improvements to the world’s most popular smartwatch and this is why you should finally consider buying one,” says critic David Snelling, who adds that the water-resistant design and GPS make it ideal for fitness fans.”

Indeed the Apple Watch 2 can do just about everything. Unlike the first Watch, the latest one has great battery power that can last most people two full days without having to recharge. The only thing missing from the Apple Watch Series 2 is cellular capabilities.

It was rumored that Apple was trying to get LTE capabilities on the Apple Watch Series 2, but couldn’t find a way to offer satisfying battery life. An LTE (even a 4G) radio takes up a lot of juice, and Apple didn’t want to let their customers down.

However, it appears that Apple might have solved the battery issue. According to Business Insider, the new 2017 Watch is set to have built-in LTE connectivity. This means that you won’t have to be near your iPhone for your Watch to make calls, surf the internet, sync contacts, download programs, etc.

It is believed that like the cellular Samsung Gear S2 and S3 smartwatches, the Apple Watch can take on the phone number of your smartphone so you can receive calls and text messages on your smartwatch while you are away from your main phone. The Watch will undoubtedly get its own phone number as well if you want to use it as a completely separate line.

The new Apple Watch will be perfect for those who forget their phones, don’t want to lug their phones along when they work out, and those who don’t want to carry their phones at all. It will attract more buyers who were waiting for features like this.

It’s likely that the third time will be a charm, and the Apple Watch Series 3 will become a major hit that finally mainstreams the smartwatch to consumers. If it doesn’t, then there’s not much else Apple or any other company can do to break open the smartwatch market.

