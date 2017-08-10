‘BB19’ Raven Walton Has Houseguests Wondering How True Her Stories Are, She Continues To ‘One Up’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Shelby Morris and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

BB19 fans have watched and listened to Raven Walton’s stories for weeks now, including the explanation of her stomach pacemaker, her life-threatening illnesses, her intellectual abilities, and achievements. Raven tells tales that have been talked about on social media by fans and in the house by her housemates.

According to Joker’s Updates, at 10:41 a.m. PST today, there was a conversation about Raven. Paul, Christmas, and Alex were talking, and Paul said he was going to stop telling stories in the house because Raven always has to “one-up” them. The girls agreed with his assessment. Paul also told them that Raven had mentioned a T-shirt or CD that she had of his band. He realizes she was at a show because that is the only way they are distributed.

Now, there was a lot of chatter at the beginning of the season because a picture was going around of Raven and Paul posing together, obviously at an event. From their interaction in the house, at times it seems the two might share a connection outside the BB19 house. Of course, this is all unconfirmed, however.

On July 26, the Inquisitr reported that Kevin had wondered if Raven was being dishonest about her illness. He even wondered if she was trying to get sympathy from the other houseguests and BB19 fans. Ironically, the fans were wondering the same thing on social media. Raven had made some claims regarding her health, as well as the health of her mother, that simply didn’t make sense. Soon enough, many fans started getting to the bottom and discrediting her claims by simply performing a quick internet search. We were all happy to learn that she wouldn’t implode if she dove to depths beyond 10 feet. Perhaps she would have been better at exaggerating her health problems if she were actually a member of Mensa, as she claimed.

Raven’s mother has weighed in on social media in defense of her daughter. Along with being supportive, as you would expect any mother to be, she did not dispute any claims that her daughter has made since entering the BB19 house. When speaking about Raven’s showmance, however, she did say that she thought Raven may be nervous to tell Matt that she is a virgin. Live feeders, you can explain what’s wrong with that claim.

What do you think of Raven’s stories in the BB19 house? If she were so ill, would production have taken on the liability of putting her under the physical and mental demands of the game? Would her doctors have allowed it? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

