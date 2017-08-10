Why The Chicago Bulls Should Aggressively Pursue A Kyrie Irving Trade [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to Kyrie Irving multiple times throughout the NBA offseason and appear to be one of his preferred destinations. After requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, it seems likely that the star point guard will be on a different team ahead of the 2017-18 season. That being said, there is a chance that Dan Gilbert could hold Irving to his contract and force him to show up to camp.

Irving’s trade request came with a list of preferred destinations. Those destinations were Minnesota, San Antonio, Miami, and New York. Chicago wasn’t on that list, but he showed interest in joining the Bulls to play with Jimmy Butler before Chicago traded Butler to Minnesota.

Despite the fact that the Bulls weren’t on his preferred list, that does not mean that they shouldn’t pursue a trade for him.

Playing in a big market and being the go-to guy for his next team seem to be priorities for Irving. Chicago can offer him both of those things. At this point in time, Zach LaVine appears to be the best player on the Bulls’ roster, which would give Irving the opportunity to be the franchise player for one of the most storied teams in NBA history.

Last season with the Cavaliers, Irving ended up averaging 25.2 points per game to go along with 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds. He shot 47.3 percent from the field overall and knocked down 40.1 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point arc.

Leaving the Cavaliers is viewed as a mistake by most of the NBA media. Irving is in a place where he should be able to make the NBA Finals each and every season alongside LeBron James. It seems that Irving is tired of being the little brother to James and would like to prove that he is capable of powering a franchise.

At just 25-years-old, Irving is in the perfect part of his career to start something in another city. Chicago is a very young team and needs a new leader.

What could the Bulls offer to Cleveland in order to pull off a deal for Irving? That could be the tricky part.

Five Kyrie Irving trades that make sense for the Cavaliers https://t.co/PkWKlG4BUg pic.twitter.com/d9Vs4V8pFt — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 1, 2017

Perhaps a deal could include Dwyane Wade being traded to Cleveland. James and Wade have had a long history with each other, and reuniting has always been a rumored option. If the Cavaliers have to lose Irving, bringing in a piece like Wade would be a good idea to keep James happy.

Cleveland could acquire Wade and another piece such as Cameron Payne, while also bringing in future draft considerations. Chicago could bring back Irving and Iman Shumpert in order to make salaries work.

Obviously, that deal is simply a possible trade package and there are other options that the two sides could work out. Irving to Chicago may not seem like the most likely scenario, but the Bulls have a chance and should make an effort to engage the Cavaliers in trade talks.

Expect to see rumors continue to come out surrounding Irving in the coming weeks. Chicago may not end up making an aggressive push for an Irving trade, but they should.

Do you think that the Chicago Bulls should pursue a trade for Kyrie Irving? Where do you think he will end up being traded? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Nick Wass/AP Images]