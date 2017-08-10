‘Annabelle: Creation’ With Talitha Bateman Is Classic Horror And A Creepy Delight [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Annabelle: Creation starring Miranda Otto, Anthony Lapaglia, and Talitha Bateman is an instant classic, with everything true horror fans adore. There is a tragic story, a creepy old house, a possessed doll, and children exploring a strange place.

In the opening scenes of Annabelle: Creation, a doll maker and his wife, portrayed by Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia, lose their only daughter in a horrible accident. After remaining childless for 12 long years, the couple decides to open their enormously creepy old house to a small group of female orphans. The girls are supervised by Sister Charlotte, a nun portrayed by Stephanie Sigman.

Talitha Bateman is perhaps the breakout star of Annabelle: Creation. Even at age 15, Bateman gives a stellar performance as the delicate and polio afflicted orphan Janice. Not as strong as the other girls, it is Talitha Bateman’s Janice who first explores the house as the other children play outside.

While Annabelle: Creation hardly breaks any new ground in horror, with no new monsters, no new take on demonology or any sort of new creation or innovation at all, it is the archetypical familiarity of Annabelle: Creation that somehow delivers the film’s enchanting power.

Director David F. Sandberg “embraces that well-trodden ground” of the horror genre in Annabelle: Creation. C-Net reviewer Jennifer Bisset so beautifully explains with an example.

“[Sandberg’s] heroine, this time [is] one who’s not only an orphan but also has polio in one leg. The impairment of her crutch and subtle creaks of her leg brace add another tense layer to the fear she’ll make it out OK.”

Annabelle: Creation actress Talitha Bateman is archetypical in her role as Janice. C-Net elaborates on how Talitha Bateman stirs memories of other young girls in older movies.

“In her light blue dress, Janice evokes heroines from other movies. She’s Alice in Wonderland as she remains brave and curious despite her circumstances, then Ophelia from “Pan’s Labyrinth” as she explores the house filled with locked rooms, keys and a doll’s house.”

While Annabelle: Creation is a prequel to the original Annabelle and a part of the Conjuring franchise, it is easily a stand alone movie. Creation is not dependent at all on the B-grade original, or any other Conjuring films.

Annabelle: Creation is not high tech or a special effects dependent movie by any stretch. With a budget of only $15 million dollars according to Variety, this film relies on the same kind of plot building, tension building pressure cooker recipe for terror that great horror movies have relied on for over half a century.

David F. Sandberg’s Annabelle: Creation with Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto, has a timeless horror movie quality with no campy gimmicks. Talitha Bateman’s classic look, coupled with the antique look of the doll gives an eerily unsettling impression.

Annabelle: Creation relies heavily on the talents of young Talitha Bateman, who portrays Janice. Anthony O’Connor of Film Ink gives his impression.

“Director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) knows how to skillfully stage a spooky sequence, and Janice’s nocturnal visits to Annabelle’s old bedroom are particularly well-executed.”

Annabelle: Creation, with Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto may well be the best summer horror flick of 2017.

