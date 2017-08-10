New York Giants: Bold Predictions For The 2017 NFL Season [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The 2017 NFL season is closing in, and the preseason has already begun. Eli Manning and the New York Giants are one of the most underrated teams in the league heading into the upcoming season. After finishing the 2016 season with an 11-5 record, the Giants are a real threat to win the NFC East division.

As little hype as the Giants have received, the Dallas Cowboys are making up for it with their hype and then some. Dallas had a big season last year, but the Giants proved that they were able to beat them in both head-to-head matchups. New York may not be a flashy, young, up-and-coming team, but they are a contender.

Outside of the Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons look like favorites on paper. There are only a handful of other teams outside of the four already mentioned that could compete for a Super Bowl appearance.

Needless to say, the upcoming season is going to be entertaining. Manning and company have proven time and time again that counting the Giants out is a big mistake. They aren’t favored to make it to the Super Bowl or even win their own division, but they are a team to keep an eye on.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the New York Giants heading into the 2017 NFL season?

Odell Beckham Jr. Puts Up MVP Numbers

A wide receiver hasn’t won the NFL MVP award, and it isn’t likely to start this season, but Odell Beckham Jr. will put up MVP production. He will rack up at least 1,500 receiving yards and will approach Randy Moss numbers with 18 or more touchdown receptions. Beckham has had consistency issues throughout his young career, but he will get past those issues in 2017.

New York Takes the NFC East Division Title

Winning the NFC East won’t be easy, but the Giants are going to find a way to do it. Dallas and Washington are both extremely talented teams, while the Philadelphia Eagles are not a pushover either. New York may find themselves in a race to the finish, but they will win the NFC East title when everything is said and done.

Jason Pierre-Paul Will Record at Least 12 Sacks

New York’s defense was underrated as a whole last season, with Jason Pierre-Paul being a primary pass rusher for them. He ended the season with seven sacks and is hoping to take that number to a new level in 2017. Pierre-Paul will accomplish that goal with at least 12 sacks throughout the season.

The Giants Will Represent the NFC in Super Bowl 52

There are plenty of good football teams in the NFC, but the Giants will beat all of them this season. They will end up winning the NFC and making an appearance in Super Bowl 52.

