Oakland Raiders: What Should Be Expected From Marshawn Lynch? [Opinion]

Marshawn Lynch is back in the NFL, and it is something that fans are looking forward to seeing. After retiring two years ago from the Seattle Seahawks, Lynch decided to make a comeback to play for the Oakland Raiders this season. He has been one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL throughout his career, and that hasn’t changed.

While Lynch is an entertaining person, he has had health issues in recent years. He has had some nagging injuries that have kept him from playing at his highest level and was a big part of the reason that he chose to retire in the first place.

Despite the past injuries, Lynch seems to be rejuvenated and ready to help take the Raiders back to Super Bowl contention. All of that being said, what should the Raiders and NFL fans, in general, expect from Lynch in 2017?

Back in the 2015 NFL season with the Seahawks, Lynch carried the football 111 times for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He only played in seven games during that season due to his health problems. During the 2014 season in Seattle, Lynch racked up 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns on 280 carries.

Oakland is not going to ask Lynch to be a workhorse. They have one of the most dynamic aerial attacks in the NFL and one of the brightest young signal callers in Derek Carr. Lynch will simply be asked to help take some pressure off of Carr’s shoulders and open up the passing game.

Lynch should see around 20 carries per game, although his workload could be heavier depending on how his body holds up.

At this point in time, it is difficult to predict Lynch’s stats because there are many different things to consider. How many carries will he receive per game? Is his body ready to handle an every down running back’s role? Will he still be able to dominate from the backfield at 31 years of age?

Needless to say, Lynch is going to have a lot of eyes on him each and every Sunday. He has received Fantasy Football buzz and likely deserves it. Lynch may not end up being a 1,300-yard running back like he was in 2014, but it would be reasonable to expect that he can still rack up 1,000 yards given the chance.

It will be intriguing to see how the Raiders’ offense looks this season. Lynch will be able to take pressure off of Carr at the very least, but he could end up being much more than that for Oakland’s offense.

Expect to see a motivated Lynch to begin the 2017 NFL season. He came back to help his “hometown” team and will leave everything he has on the field. Lynch should have a very productive season for the Raiders and if the team plays to its full potential, will help set up an AFC Championship matchup with the New England Patriots, which would be must-see TV.

