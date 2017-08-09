‘Axis’: A 2017 Aisha Tyler, Emmett Hughes Film Starring Thomas Gibson And Many From Criminal Minds [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Axis is a fascinating collaboration between Emmett Hughes and many of the cast members from the CBS crime drama Criminal Minds. This Award winning film was written by Hughes, and directed by Aisha Tyler of Criminal Minds.

Emmett Hughes also stars in Axis. The supporting cast includes Thomas Gibson, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez, and Kirsten Vangsness all of Criminal Minds. This unusual film probably benefited from the close working relationship between a cast of friends.

Axis also stars Emily Bett Rickards, Sam Rockwell, Ciarán Hinds, Paula Malcomson, Jerry Ferrara, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Amber Nash, Jonathan Sadowski, Kevin Pollak and Lucky Yates according to IMDb.

Aisha Tyler and Emmett Hughes took an unusual approach to Axis. The film has a run time of 85 minutes but was shot in only seven days. Axis was partially funded by a Kickstarter campaign. It was filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California and the entire movie takes place inside a car.

In Axis, Emmett Hughes portrays Tristan Blake, an Irish actor about to get his first big break in the film industry. Tristan is set to star in a blockbuster film, he feels is certain will launch his career into super stardom. Apparently, Tristan has a lot to live down in his past, and everything comes to a head in that fateful drive to work.

The Irish actor portrayed by Emmett Hughes suddenly finds his sobriety, his family, and even his life in danger according to Letterboxd, as the complex plot unfolds in a car, on the way to work. Axis with Emmett Hughes, Thoma Gibson, and Aisha Tyler keeps the audience guessing until the end, so no spoilers.

Axis with Thomas Gibson, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, and Adam Rodriguez is unique in that these and other actors are never actually seen. These are, for the most part, voices on the phone, talking to Emmett Hughes’ character Tristan Blake.

Axis, a drama thriller, has won two awards at the Newport Beach Film Festival, for Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking. Axis was also nominated at the Nashville Film Festival and the Sarasota Film Festival.

Writer Emmett Hughes and Director Aisha Tyler of Criminal Minds made a great film with a small budget in very little time. Thomas Gibson, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness and other costars worked quickly to create this ingenious little movie called simply Axis.

Axis, starring Emmett Hughes, Thomas Gibson, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster and Adam Rodriguez is a surprisingly great film with a plot that keeps the audience guessing.

