Tim Allen’s 1968 Chevrolet Camaro 427 COPO Is Just Part Of ‘The Last Man Standing’s’ Collection [Opinion]

Tim Allen is a real car guy, according to Jay Leno. While Allen isn’t quite rivaling Leno for his collection, The Last Man Standing star has some great cars including this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro and prefers American hot rods and classics over imports.

Tim Allen was the star of The Last Man Standing which was canceled for the upcoming fall season, despite stellar ratings. It is sad to lose this one of a kind show, but Tim is reportedly returning to stand-up comedy, at least for now. Many fans recognize Tim Allen from Tool Time, another great family sitcom.

With a concentration on American muscle cars, Tim Allen’s fabulous collection includes the beautiful 1968 Camaro featured in the video below. Tim also owns a 1965 Shelby Cobra S/C and a 1933 Ford Roadster, according to Muscle Cars Zone. One of Allen’s other favorites is a 1962 Chevrolet 409 Bel Air.

Tim Allen’s 1968 Camaro is a COPO which stands for Central Office Production Order. That means it is a special order Camaro. The original Chevrolet engine, still present in this amazingly restored classic Camaro, is actually a 427 Chevrolet truck engine. Only a few Camaros actually had a 427 engine so this increases the value of the car substantially.

Tim Allen lovingly restored and very gently customized this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro to look as stock as possible while adding modern brakes, high tech instrumentation in a replica dashboard, and frame reinforcements. All the details in the interior and on the body are perfect.

Tim Allen had custom wheels made just for this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, to conceal the disk brakes. The Camaro’s engine looks clean, well detailed, and classic. Allen concealed the wires beautifully to display the original 427 Chevrolet engine.

Jay Leno comments in the video below that Tim Allen’s 1968 Camaro has really “tight steering” and handling. This Chevrolet looks stock, but Tim has combined the Camaro’s uni-body with a new and much stronger frame.

Tim Allen commented that because of the 427 engine the 1968 Camaro needed more framing to prevent body flex, so common in high horse power uni-body cars from 1960s era. The Last Man Standing actor loves to drive his cars, and he loves to drive fast, so the last thing he wants if body flex as he puts this 1968 Camaro classic through its paces.

Tim Allen prefers authentic American muscle cars, like his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]