Peter Kraus Should Not Be The Next ‘Bachelor’ — Here’s Why [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Effie Orfanides and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bachelor Nation might be sending out their love and support for Peter Kraus (even I have to admit, it was hard not to feel for him after Monday night’s finale… okay, okay, I cried), but he should not be the next Bachelor. Why? Well, there are a few reasons.

For starters, Peter said it himself: He needs time to really get to know someone. Perhaps making it seem like he only went on The Bachelorette for fame (or to get on The Bachelor), Kraus was unable to seal the deal with Rachel Lindsay, thus eliminating himself before the show’s finale.

But there’s more to it than that. Aside from the fact that Kraus ended up feeling like the Bachelor/ette process was way too fast to end with an engagement, he seems to have a strict set of beliefs that getting engaged should only happen once in his life. He’s not alone in that theory, of course. But going on a television show to find “the one” and knowing that said television show traditionally ends in a proposal within a couple of short months before even signing up? It’s time to go home, Peter.

Can Bachelor Nation blame the guy? Not entirely. Maybe Peter honestly didn’t know what he was in for. Maybe he really wanted to meet Rachel and see how things transpired. There is no doubt that he had very serious, genuine feelings for Rachel. Watching him on After the Final Rose was really hard — he’s clearly still really bothered by what went down on the show.

Peter is the obvious choice to take the helm on the next season of The Bachelor, and fans ultimately seem split when it comes to that decision. Peter is a good-looking, nice guy with plenty of charisma, but is he out-going enough to hand out roses? Or would a season with him as The Bachelor be a total snooze-fest?

Don’t get me wrong, I liked Peter. I liked him a lot. When Reality Steve reported that his intel was bad and that it wasn’t Peter who got Rachel’s final rose, I couldn’t believe it. I loved them together. Surely I wasn’t the only one. I mean, look at him.

Motivation Monday… success never comes from sitting still, but some times you've got to take a moment to appreciate the journey. #keepmovin A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

But now that it’s officially not him and we all saw that raw emotion and heard his reasons for not being able to come through when it really mattered, I’m over it.

