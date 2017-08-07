Why Michael Jackson Fans Are Thrilled About The ‘Thriller’ 3D World Premiere At Venice Film Festival [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Michael Jackson’s fans are in for a treat, as it was announced earlier today that the 3D release of “Thriller” will premiere at the 74th Venice International Film Festival. The announcement was made via press release and was met with celebration from Jackson’s fans on social media.

Michael Jackson would have celebrated his 59th birthday on August 29, 2017, and the Venice International Film Festival begins August 30. The timing of the event has not gone without notice. Thriller was one of Jackson’s most iconic albums and the release of the video “Thriller” in 1983 went on to be one of the greatest videos produced. Now that the legal issues surrounding the release of the remastered, updated video have been smoothed out, the video will now have its premiere.

Michael Jackson’s fans are already looking forward to the release of the video on DVD so they can see it in its brilliance.

Michael Jackson and director John Landis wrote and spearheaded the original “Thriller” video, according to IMDb. Following Jackson’s untimely and tragic death on June 25, 2009, Landis was left to remaster the video short. He spoke about the project and clarified that the original “Thriller” video was not re-cut or re-edited, but enhanced and digitally remastered. Landis turned to Michael Jackson’s original 35mm negatives for the project.

Landis spoke about the project and even stated there would be a surprise in the video when it makes it Venice International Film Festival premiere.

“I am so happy to have had the chance not only to restore but enhance Michael Jackson’s Thriller! We took full advantage of the remarkable advances in technology to add new dimensions to both the visual and the audio bringing it to a whole new level. Even though Thriller was shot traditionally, I was able to use the 3-D creatively. Let me just warn you, there is a rather shocking surprise in there!”

The timely release of “Thriller 3D” coincides with the Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show that will celebrate Michael Jackson’s birthday on August 29, 2017.

“Thriller” won the 1985 Grammy award for the best long-form music video, and Michael Jackson won three VMA awards for best overall performance in a video and viewer’s choice, and he co-shared the award for best video choreography with Michael Peters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Thriller 3D” was first intended to play as a backdrop during Jackson’s “This Is It” tour. EW reports that a five-year legal battle raged regarding who owned rights to the video. Thankfully, issues regarding the video’s rights have been resolved, and the public will finally see the 14-minute video come to life. Fans were so excited about the news that they began sharing GIFs across social media expressing their happiness.

You can watch the original “Thriller” video in the player below.

Are you excited about “Thriller 3D?” Are you a Michael Jackson fan? Please leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below.

