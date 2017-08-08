Signing Of Jay Cutler Sets Up The Miami Dolphins For A Playoff Run [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill appears to be on his way to having reconstructive knee surgery, opening the door for Jay Cutler to land a job with the team. The Dolphins’ signing of Jay Cutler sets them up for a run at the postseason. Cutler is in a better position to succeed than he was at any point during his Chicago Bears’ tenure.

According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins and Jay Cutler have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. Cutler’s contract with the Dolphins also includes several incentives that are likely performance-based benchmarks.

Among those bonuses could be games started, passing yards thrown, touchdown versus interception ratio, and completion percentage. The language in Jay Cutler’s had to be enough to convince him to leave a cushy television job with Fox Sports (courtesy of the New York Times), to join the Miami Dolphins. In doing so Cutler will risk his health in favor of one more season under center. This time when Jay Cutler suits up to play it will be under more ideal circumstances.

With the Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler has a solid receiving corps, which includes Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. When healthy tight end Julius Thomas is one of the best in the NFL. Also, running back Jay Ajayi is coming off a strong second season.

Not only will Jay Cutler have some good players to help out on offense, he comes to a Dolphins’ team that ranked the should be improved from an underwhelming 2016.

Defensive end Cameron Wake is officially two seasons removed from rupturing his Achilles. He received a two-year contract extension from the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, according to CBS Sports. Last season Wake was credited for 11.5 sacks. He should be fully recovered and at his best this upcoming season.

If Wake, along with Ndamukong Suh can help the Dolphins get to opposing quarterbacks and limit their offensive possessions things will work out well. That would help Jay Cutler as he tries to lead the Dolphins’ attack.

We have signed quarterback Jay Cutler. pic.twitter.com/6nzLzJus22 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 7, 2017

During Jay Cutler’s eight seasons with the Chicago Bears he never had a full compliment of players to help him be successful. If Cutler had a strong group of receivers, he had a shoddy running game or vice-versa. During the seasons when Cutler had both a group of good receivers and a boastful rushing attack, it was the Bears’ offensive line which failed him.

The Miami Dolphins have an emerging line to protect Jay Cutler. It is no secret that whenever Cutler had time to throw the football with the Bears his mistakes were minimized, However, the miscues were heartbreaking when they occurred.

Because the Miami Dolphins are in the AFC East witn the New England Patriots, everyone expects them to compete for a wild card berth. Besides the Patriots the rest of the division is fairly weak.

The Chicago Bears made the playoffs once in Jay Cutler’s eight years. Cutler has a record of 1-1 in his two postseason games.

If the Miami Dolphins can make it to the playoffs this season Jay Cutler will receive a ton of credit for it.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]