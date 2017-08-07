Why Failure Will Help You Succeed [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Failure isn’t for losers, in fact, it can be your best teacher, according to a new report by Entrepreneur. It’s true. With all of life’s ups and downs, highs and lows, and valleys and plateaus, there are bound to be times of failure. Success isn’t determined by always living on life’s pinnacle, but how you handle yourself when things aren’t going your way that will ultimately determine your success.

According to Entrepreneur, failure isn’t losing, but it’s learning. The point is that every successful person, whether it was business, personal, or even success with things such as weight loss, experienced failure before he or she succeeded. There are two notable differences between those who win and succeed in life and those who fail. First, to be successful you must never give up, no matter how many setbacks you face. Second, you must learn from your mistakes. As the author stated, failure isn’t losing, it’s learning.

Failures show us what isn’t working and are keys to the roadmap to success. Not everyone will be lucky enough to find a map that leads directly to success. In life, there are many alternative routes, dead ends, and wrong turns. Learning from those mistakes shows us when we are on a misguided path and need to change direction. One of the best ways we have to alert us when we are off track is a failure or series of failures. If something isn’t working, don’t give up. Instead, change direction.

Your attitude towards both success and failure will ultimately determine whether you achieve your goals. Some people are so afraid of failure they never step out of their comfort zone and try new things. Others are actually afraid of success and stay where they are comfortable. Recognizing that failure is part of life’s process and is actually a great learning tool can help you overcome any fear associated with risk and taking the necessary steps to make successful changes.

Without success, there is no failure and in order to become successful, you must realize that failure is inevitable. It is our attitude towards failure that determines whether we will be victorious in the end.

What are your experiences with success and failure? Did you find in your own life you failed multiple times in order to succeed? Please feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the section below.

Here are some resources, motivation, and inspiration about successful people who recognized that it was more powerful to learn from failure than to fear it.

[Featured Image by HappyDancing/Shutterstock]