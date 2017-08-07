Who is Amber Heard? And Why Johnny Depp And Elon Musk Are Now Her Exes [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Amber Heard is the ex-wife of actor and musician Johnny Depp, and until recently romantically linked to tech billionaire Elon Musk. Lately, despite her success as an actress, Miss Heard seems best known for her failed romances. Isn’t there more to Amber’s story, though?

Long before she met Johnny Depp and Elon Musk, Amber Heard was a beautiful young girl growing up in Austin, Texas. Amber is the daughter of contractor David Heard and internet researcher Page Parsons. Amber and her little sister grew up in the Catholic Church and attended St. Michael’s Catholic Academy.

Comparing Amber Heard’s timeline with Johnny Depp’s and Elon Musk’s in the early years is very strange. Johnny Depp was born in 1963. Elon Musk was born in 1971 and Amber was born in 1986.

Johnny Depp made the movie Platoon in 1986, the year Amber Heard was born. When Depp was making Edward Scissorhands, Johnny’s ex-wife was 4-years-old. Elon Musk started his first company when Amber was 9. Elon Musk made his first millions when the actress was still in her preteen years.

A young Amber Heard, still in high-school, already had her eye on stardom as well. She was heavily involved in a high school drama program and even starred in a few local commercials, according to A Heard Fan.

When Amber Heard was 16-years-old, her best friend was killed in a car crash. Amber was deeply impacted. She lost her faith in God and declared herself an Atheist. Heard is quoted in Booms Beat from a USA Today interview.

“That was the hardest blow emotionally that I have ever had to endure. Suddenly, you realize tomorrow might not come. Now I live by the motto, ‘Today is what I have.’ I’ve read all of [Ayn Rand’s] books. Ever since then, I have been obsessed with her ideals. All I’ve ever needed is myself.”

Of all Amber Heard has gone through, this terrible loss of a friend seems to have made a powerful impact, perhaps even a scar on her psyche. Long before she met Johnny Depp and Elon Musk, Amber knew the crushing pain of loss and gave up her Christian faith in the process.

As a part of this chain of events, Amber Heard also dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career when she was 17. Amber’s career launch went surprisingly well. In 2004, when she was only 18-years-old, Heard landed a TV role in CW’s Friday Night Lights. From there Heard was able to find a steady stream of roles in movies as well as television.

In 2011, Amber Heard co-starred with Johnny Depp in The Rum Diary. At the time, Johnny Depp was in a committed relationship with Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children. Heard was in a relationship as well, having lived with her then girlfriend Tasya Van Ree since 2008. Heard is quoted in Booms Beat explaining her relationship with Tasya Van Ree.

“I’m not one to talk about my personal life as I prefer to keep that as private as possible. There has been a lot of media attention surrounding my relationship. It’s been frustrating as I don’t label myself one way or another – I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love, it’s the person that matters.”

Johnny Depp left Vanessa Pardis in 2011. Amber Heard broke up with Tasya Van Ree around the same time, though the two women reportedly remained friends. Soon rumors were flying that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in a relationship.

Elon Musk did a cameo in Machete Kills, with Amber Heard in 2013. Musk reportedly became infatuated with Johnny Depp’s girlfriend and actively pursued her despite the fact she was in a relationship with Johnny Depp at the time, according to Mercury News.

Elon Musk was reportedly divorced from his wife Talulah Riley while he was pursuing Johnny Depp’s bride to be. Amber Heard reportedly refused dinner dates with Elon Musk. Thus spurned, Elon Musk reconciled with Talulah Riley within a year.

Amber Heard chose Johnny Depp over Elon Musk back in 2013. Heard reportedly gave up her relationship with Ree for Johnny Depp. Even the handsome billionaire Elon Musk didn’t sway her.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married on February 3, 2015, without a prenuptial agreement, only to separate in 15 short months. Heard was reportedly seen with Elon Musk only two months after her divorce from Johnny Depp.

Now, Elon Musk has reportedly broken up with Amber Heard. The Daily Mail is reporting the words of an unnamed source alleging Elon Musk broke up with Amber because of “her behavior,” which the source called “manipulative and selfish.”

“[Elon Musk] ended it a week ago. He’d heard certain things about her behavior that didn’t sit well with him. Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.”

If Elon Musk actually said or inferred Amber Heard is “manipulative” and “selfish,” then what if anything does this say about Johnny Depp’s situation with Amber? Johnny Depp’s fans, friends, and even his ex-wives were quick to defend Johnny when his ex-wife accused him of spousal abuse. See the video above.

Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Vanessa Paradis, and so many others have vouched for Johnny Depp’s character and insisted that Amber Heard’s statements were manipulative and untrue.

Now Elon Musk, one of the most brilliant minds alive today, allegedly said Amber is “selfish” and “manipulative.” Elon Musk has broken up with Heard despite his doggedly determined pursuit of the blond bombshell in the past.

Though Elon Musk and Talulah Riley had reconciled, they divorced again in 2016. Talulah described her marriage to Elon Musk as “eight years on and off.” Riley told People, “He and I are very good at loving each other.” She also told People she was open to reconciliation with Elon Musk even now, after Amber Heard. Vanessa Paradis, however, has reportedly moved on from Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard is currently in Australia filming Aquaman. The Daily Mail is reporting that she is “devastated” over the loss of her romantic relationship with Elon Musk.

After Johnny Depp and Elon Musk, one has to wonder who or what is next for Amber Heard? Johnny Depp’s ex-wife was born with a face that makes men go crazy. She’s considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. So who is going to fall for her next?

Amber Heard packs a 357 magnum and drives a 1968 Mustang. Heard reportedly enjoyed restoring the classic car. Elon Musk also recently gifted her with a new Tesla. Amber likes cars, guns, shooting, and fast driving. Johnny Depp and Elon Musk’s former flame is also an avid reader and reportedly loves to talk about literature.

One can see how Johnny Depp and Elon Musk would be interested in a beautiful young woman with such diverse interests.

Amber Heard’s exes Johnny Depp and Elon Musk are both wealthy and powerful men. Both Johnny Depp and Elon Musk are older than her, handsome, creative, and brilliant.

Amber Heard, Elon Musk, and Johnny Depp are now single again.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]